‘Big Brother’ Couple Competing in ‘Amazing Race’ Season 38

The next season of The Amazing Race is shaping up to be a serious battle of the Big Brother stars.

Every team on the upcoming Season 38 of The Amazing Race includes one Big Brother alum. But one pairing also features two former Big Brother stars who happen to have a romantic connection.

Big Brother 23 star Kyland Young and Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale will be competing as a team on Season 38 of The Amazing Race. In the show’s official cast announcement, the former Big Brother stars are described to be “dating.”

Kyland Young and Taylor Hale from the CBS Original Series THE AMAZING RACE, Season 38, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network.

Both of the reality stars took to Instagram about the upcoming season, writing, Your tributes from districts 23 and 24, See you September 25th.”

Prior to this Amazing Race announcement, there was much speculation about Hale and Young’s relationship status. Back in August 2023, during an interview with The Exclusive, Hale shared that she went on a date with Young. Now that CBS has officially confirmed that they’re dating, that speculation can be put to rest.

Interestingly enough, Hale will be competing alongside her new flame and one of her exes. Her Big Brother 24 co-star Joseph Abdin, whom she dated for several months after their season, will compete with his brother, Adam Abdin.

The rest of The Amazing Race Season 38 cast includes Big Brother 26 stars Angela Murray, Chelsie Baham, Tucker Des Lauriers, and Rubina Bernabe. You can see the full cast list here.