Fan-Favorite 'Big Brother' Couple Announces Split

It's over between Big Brother stars Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin. On Wednesday, they released a statement and shared that they had broken up after six months of dating. The pair, whom fans have referred to as "Jaylor," met on Season 24 of the reality competition series.

"Joseph and I have made the decision to love and support one another as best friends going forward," Hale posted on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. "We recognize what's best for both of our futures at this time. This decision was made with lots of love, care and acknowledgment of how special our relationship is to the both of us." Her statement, which Abdin re-posted on his own Instagram Story, continued, "We want to thank you for the love and support you've shown us while we navigated our relationship from friends, to lovers, and now back to friends. We've seen every message about how watching an interracial relationship form impacted you, in spite of the ongoing harassment, and we're touched by how our love has inspired you."

Hale ended the statement on a positive note, which shows that there's no bad blood between the former Big Brother stars. She wrote, "Joseph and I will continue to support each other enthusiastically, and we encourage you to do the same, as you always have. Ain't no love lost over here! We will always be part of each other's lives. Whether platonic or romantic we are, and always will be, Jaylor."

Us Weekly later shared more details regarding what led to Hale and Abdin's split. According to the publication, "Jaylor" reportedly broke up because of a few different reasons, one of the most significant of which was distance. Apparently, there was talk of Hale possibly moving to Florida, which is where Abdin calls home. However, she reportedly could not see herself living in the state. As for Abdin, he could not see himself moving out of Florida for personal and professional reasons. Hale and Abdin will reportedly share more about their breakup at a later date, as Us Weekly indicated.

While sparks seemed to fly between Hale and Abdin when they both appeared on Big Brother 24, they didn't pursue a relationship until after the show. They went public with their romance in November 2022, a little over a month after Season 24 ended with Hale being crowned as the winner.