‘The Amazing Race’ Season 38 Brings All ‘Big Brother’ Cast

Big Brother is making the jump to another beloved CBS competition show.

The Amazing Race Season 38 will feature 13 Big Brother alums — and their travel companions — for an epic race across the globe, kicking off on Sept. 25.

This will be the first time The Amazing Race has had such a major Big Brother crossover, and Season 38 will also feature another series first. This season, teams will face their first challenge before even lining up on the starting line, competing for an express pass and attempting to avoid a hazard. Later on in the season, the teams will reach new heights in Prague, bathe like a king in Budapest, and skydive nearly 13,000 feet over Romania.

Keep scrolling to see the Big Brother fan favorites taking on The Amazing Race Season 28.

Angela Murray (51) & Lexi Murray (23)

Big Brother Season 26 alum Angela Murray, 51, will return to TV with daughter Lexi Murray, 23.

Hannah Chaddha (25) & Simone Chaddha (22)

Hannah Chaddha, who competed on Season 23 of Big Brother, will race alongside her sister, Simone Chaddha.

Izzy Gleicher (34) & Paige Seber (32)

Big Brother Season 25 alum Izzy Gleicher will take on The Amazing Race with fiancée Paige Seber by her side.

Jack Baham (58) & Chelsie Baham (28)

Big Brother Season 26 winner Chelsie Baham is pursuing another win on The Amazing Race with her dad, Jack Baham, as a teammate.

Jack Palumbo (40) & Enzo Palumbo (47)

Enzo Palumbo is going for a reality TV threepeat after appearing on Seasons 12 and 22 of Big Brother, but this time, he’ll be competing with his brother, Jack Palumbo.

Jas Bains (28) & Jag Bains (27)

Another Big Brother winner, Season 25 champ Jag Bains, will be competing on The Amazing Race this season, bringing with him his brother, Jas Bains.

Joseph Abdin (28) & Adam Abdin (24)

Big Brother Season 24 alum Joseph Abdin will be looking for another shot at a win with brother Adam Abdin on his Amazing Race team.

Kat Dunn (35) & Alex Romo (32)

Kat Dunn of Season 21 of Big Brother will be taking on the arduous world trek this season with her boyfriend, Alex Romo.

Kristine Bernabe (38) & Rubina Bernabe (36)

Rubina Bernabe is coming back for more action after coming in fourth on Season 26 of Big Brother, and this time, she’s bringing with her sister Kristine Bernabe.

Megan Turner (24) & Matt Turner (25)

Big Brother Season 24’s Matt Turner will be competing again on CBS with his new bride, Megan Turner.

Natalie Negrotti (34) & Stephanie Negrotti (36)

Natalie Negrotti of Big Brother Season 18 is teaming up with her sister, Stephanie Negrotti, for The Amazing Race this season.

Kyland Young (34) & Taylor Hale (30)

In the only team to include two Big Brother alums, both Season 24 winner Taylor Hale and her boyfriend, Season 23’s Kyland Young, will be competing side-by-side. Hale previously dated fellow The Amazing Race competitor Joseph Abdin, announcing their split in April 2023.

Tucker Des Lauriers & Eric Des Lauriers

Big Brother Season 26 alum Tucker Des Lauriers is bringing his brother, Eric Des Lauriers, along for his Amazing Race adventure. Interestingly enough, Tucker will also be competing against an ex, having announced his split from Rubina Barnabe in May 2025.

The Amazing Race Season 38 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 25, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS before switching to its regular time slot the following week on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 9:30 p.m. ET.