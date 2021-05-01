'Big Brother' Alum Reveals Worrisome Updates Amid Health Scare

✖

Big Brother alum Elena Davies recently shared that she was rushed to the hospital after experiencing "extreme pain." Ever since she shared the news, Davies, who appeared on Big Brother 19, has been keeping her fans updated on her condition. On Friday, Davies took to her Instagram Story to share that she had been fully admitted into the hospital after heading to the emergency room earlier in the week.

Davies posted photos of herself in her hospital bed as she chronicled her health journey to her fans. She began by writing that she was able to see a neurosurgeon on Friday morning and that they had her admitted to the hospital following her previous trip to the emergency room. The reality star wrote that she was "hoping to get enough sedation" so that she could undergo an MRI in order to determine what has been causing her health scare. In a subsequent post on her Instagram Story, Davies shared a list of all of the medications that she's on, including morphine, steroids, and anti-anxiety drugs. However, these medications were not able to help sedate her enough to undergo an MRI. She said that she would need to be placed under anesthesia to "get the imaging done."

Davies' mother, Eugenia Ludwig, also shared an update about her daughter's health scare. She posted a photo of Davies in her hospital bed and noted that she has been experiencing pain since Tuesday. Ludwig ended her caption by asking for prayers as doctors try to figure out what led to Davies' symptoms.

Davies appeared to be in better spirits in her subsequent Instagram Story updates. She re-posted many of the kind messages that she received from her fans and friends who have been vocally supporting her amid her hospitalization. Davies also shared that she received a visit from her friend, Big Brother 21 alum Kat Dunn. Although, the reality star's updates did depict that she was still in the hospital as she navigates this health struggle.

The reality star took time earlier in the week to open up about her health. On her Instagram Story, she wrote that she was experiencing a great deal of pain and that she was unable to "sit, stand or walk" for more than five minutes at a time. Davies noted that she was experiencing nerve damage pain in her left shoulder and that it was radiating down her arm. She asked her followers to send her kind thoughts and prayers as she navigates this health issue.