'Big Brother 25' Premiere Debuts Shocking Survivor Twist | BB25, Episode 1 Recap

It's time for another season of Bigggggg Brotherrrrr, where these houseguests will have to outwit, outplay and — hold that thought, that's gonna come in later. Because what is Big Brother without a big twist? And this one? Oh, it's a mother. So let's get into the Big Brother Season 25 premiere – I'm hype for this season, can you tell? Watch our full recap in the video below.

Most of Wednesday's live move-in episode was meeting our houseguests — we did a Meet the Houseguests special right here on Social Call, go check that out if you want the deets on every single one of the 16 players. Or is it more than 16? Because in the biggest clue of the premiere, Julie says this.

When it comes to standouts from the intros, personally, I have high hopes for Jared, I mean he's the son of Survivor legend Cirie, it's in his blood. Felicia at 63 is our oldest player this season, but she's a superfan — she's been watching from day one — watch out for Jane Wayne, y'all! And it's impossible to deny that Matt's a huge physical threat. Plus, he's deaf, and he told us he's able to read lips QUITE well. Don't tell me that's not gonna come in handy.

Honestly, it's a really strong cast, though. Mecole was on Capital Hill like the moment she got her driver's license. Cory's a national debate champ like 17 times over. We have multiple Ivy Leaguers – and then there's Luke. We love you, Luke. For now at least.

With the Houseguests ready to move in, Julie disclosed there was a "break-in in the Big Brother house a few nights ago" that completely changed the game – this is the Time Laser segment with Frankie, Britney and Danielle that came out a few days before the premiere. Well, that time laser apparently opened up the Big Brother multiverse, with BB Comicverse, Humiliverse, Scaryverse, and Scrambleverse now open with the potential to change up the game.

Finally, we get into some gameplay, with the houseguests competing in groups of four in each of the universes for a nomination competition – you come in last in your group and you're up for eviction. Talk about high stakes right off the bat! In the Scrambleverse, it was a mad puzzle scramble, and our finishers were America, Bowie Jane and Mecole, leaving Jared as our first nominee.

In the Humiliverse, the Houseguests had to use this machine to kick themselves in the butt with a boot 100 times. This show is so unserious. Matt walks away with the win with Hisam right after, and Blue in third, leaving Kirsten as our second nominee.

Over in the Comic-verse, the players had to avoid being bombed by goo by connecting the correct wires to a goo-bot faster than everyone else – and it was Jag, Izzy and Cameron to finish, leaving Felicia in last as our third nominee. NO, Felicia!

That left our fourth and final competition in the Scary-verse, and miss me with this challenge. Our players had to hold on tight to prevent monster hands from dragging them into the nether region – Julie's words not mine – and while all four were pretty dang impressive with this, Cory did eventually let go first to become our fourth nominee, and I'm not sure when we get to see him again.

Someone's disappeared, there are multi-verses — you might think we're done with twists for the premiere, but you're wrong! As the Houseguests return to the house, they're faced with their final twist – Jared's mom Cirie is the 17th houseguest! Yup, in the first Survivor to Big Brother crossover, Cirie will be competing alongside her son this season – and he's gonna need an ally… because he's already on the block.

What a TWIST! It's gonna be so good to see Cirie again, I wonder how this is all gonna go down. You know I'm gonna be covering the season with y'all, so pick your early winner in the comments below and follow along we me all summer!