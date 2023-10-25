'Big Brother 25' Episode 35 Recap: Cirie Betrays Jag Ahead of Double Eviction

Lies, betrayal and pocket snacks were the name of the game this week in Big Brother – and with the double eviction looming, I'm wondering how long it will be before everything explodes. Jag is Jag-ing, Cirie is Cirie-ing and Felicia — you know she's Felicia-ing. That woman, I love her. Let's get into the Veto episode this week!

We pick up after Jag put America and Blue on the block, and while Jag originally told Blue she was going to be a pawn, he's actually targeting HER this week. While America was convinced she was going next as an easy vote after Cory was blindsided, Jag knows the only person other than Matt who has even tried to win anything has been Blue, so she's gotta go now. And Blue is in her delulu era about it.

Meanwhile, I'm like, 'Why is everyone letting Survivor legend Cirie get so close to the end?' After making her final four with Matt, Jag and Felicia, Cirie is Cirie-ing. She's continuing to build her bond with Matt, who now sees her like his mom in the game — it's a good place to be. And it's earning her a little insider info too. Jag doesn't trust Felicia not to blow up his plan to take out Blue — rightfully, she's never met a secret she didn't like to spill — but he does tell Cirie…and she's not happy about it.

With everyone BUT Cirie picked for the Veto this week it's crunch time. And truly, does Cirie's chip exist?! She has NEVER been drawn to play. Cirie's walking a fine line; she wants Blue to really go for the Veto, but she can't explicitly tell her the plan because Blue is Blue and would freak out and tell Jag. Cirie does feel like she can trust Felicia with the info though, and that could be one of her biggest mistakes in the game. Cirie hopes that this will keep her closest ally from putting all her eggs in Jag's basket and show that he's been lying to Felicia all week. But Felicia — when she's not sneaking around secret meats in her robe pocket — she thinks Cirie should just be feeling secure with Jag and Matt instead of messing with Blue.

Soooo she takes what Cirie told her to Jag — Felicia out here Felicia-ing — and he's not happy. It's gonna all come down to this Veto, which is one of the chronological picture challenges, this time from the Humili-Cruise. And Jag is out here Jag-ing, he wins the Veto. Yawn.

With the Veto set, Jag loops Matt in on Cirie's betrayal – he's worried that Cirie is trying to recruit Blue for a war against him – which is exactly what she's trying to do! Matt is super close to Cirie, so he wants her to stay this week, but will she end up being a crack in the Minute Men? Maybe.

At the Veto Meeting, Jag keeps the nominations the same, telling us that while he thought about backdooring Cirie, he wants to get Blue out as a comp threat first before turning on the Survivor legend. I'm out here manifesting an America or Cirie HOH with this double eviction coming up. If Jag isn't able to play, someone's gotta go for him. Nothing personal Jag, we just have to stir things up a little, you win everything!

We'll be following along as the Double Eviction goes down! Let me know your thoughts in the comments.