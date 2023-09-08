'Big Brother 25' Episode 16 Recap: Did Red or Jag Go Home in Last-Minute Eviction Flip?

Is the Big Brother house sending Red or Jag home in this week's eviction? See how their last-minute flip-flopping turned out, plus the crowning of a new Head of Household on PopCulture's Social Call.

Grab your spatula because the Big Brother house is flipping allllll over the place this week. These Season 25 houseguests really can't make a decision, and for that, I am forever grateful; it's giving great feeds. But who did they ultimately decide to vote out when push comes to shove? Let's get into BBB25 Episode 16, denim divas!

We pick up after the veto ceremony where Cam pulled himself off the block and Jared put up Jag as his replacement. Now at the end of the last episode, Jag was the target – Cirie said he knew too much after Jared flubbed knowing about Matt's power and exposing Cirie for telling him about it. Plus, with the Chillers having officially broken up, maybe it's not too bad to keep Red around for numbers?

But these guys can't make their mind up for anything. We flip again when Felicia and Izzy start to worry Jag will expose their double betrayal while walking out the door if he goes home and we're back to targeting Red. Then Cirie has a meeting with the fake Legend 25 alliance assuring everyone that Red is STAYING, we're flipping back to Jag. But Meme's like hmm.. That meeting feels premature, what if Cam and Red get back together and we flip back to Red.

Are you dizzy yet? Fortunately for your inner ear, the plan solidifies when Red asks Jared to like mediate a conversation with him and Cam about Cam throwing him under the bus? This makes Jared, who totally exaggerated everything Cam told him, start to sweat, so he's driving the Red Go Home bus now.

Amid this very important Jag vs. Red debate we have another very important debate going on – does Cory look good with a mustache? America is team yes, but I think I'm siding with Cory on this one – and that's on team no. Not gonna lie, these two are so cute together, AmeriCory forever. I stan.

But enough showmancing, we've got to get to the eviction to see where these houseguests eventually landed – and it's on Red. After playing out every scenario under the sun, Red gets evicted 8-2 with Bowie Jane and Cam throwing votes Jag's way. I can't believe…. On Red's birthday week….disgusting.

What's even more disgusting is the next HOH comp, "Name That Toot," which is like a memory puzzle – but with toots! And I'm team chaos in this house – so I can't tell you how tickled I was when Cameron wins the next HOH. And the crowd goes mild (CLIP) Oh and everyone else is Have Not this week cold showers and slop for everyone ehhhhhhh.

Block, Block, HOH, Block, HOH — Cam is really making the most of his time in the Big Brother house I'll say that. But who should he put up this week? Let me know in the comments!