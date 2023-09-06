'Big Brother 25' Episode 14 Recap: Jared's Mistake Puts Cirie in Danger

Jared's gonna get sent to his room after Sunday's episode of Big Brother – because he just made a huge mistake that could have major repercussions for his mom Cirie. At least he's not gonna get an itemized bill for all the mic packs he's dropped in the toilet like Felicia. All that, plus a new Head of Household and nominations – let's talk Big Brother Season 25, episode 14!

We pick up after Jag was snatched from the jaws of eviction by Matt's super special secret invincibility power, and Cameron is pretty ticked his whollllllle Head of Household was basically a big JK. And I was shocked to learn that Jag actually KNEW Matt was going to save him from eviction, because he told him about the power just a couple hours beforehand! Give Jag an Emmy! I genuinely thought he thought he was going home.

Of course, the whole talk in the rest of the house is who used the power, though – and let's extend that Emmy consideration to Cirie, because she's doing a great job of pretending she and Matt didn't come up with the plan to use it together.

You know who isn't doing a great job? Jared. I know, shocking, he's been so good at this game so far. So Cirie told Jared about Matt's power after deciding to save Jag – and he's alllll upset that Matt told his mom about the power but not him. And then proves exactly why no one should be telling him ANYTHING by telling Jag that he knows he's going to be safe – despite Cirie telling him under NO circumstance let anyone know that you know that!

Jag knows that only Cirie and Matt know about the power, so he goes back to Cirie to confirm how Jared got brought into that loop, and she's ticked at her son for A) telling her secret B) making it clear that they're closer than they appear. That's maybe gonna come back to bite her – more on that in a minute. First, we have to determine our new HOH.

We've got this BB Odd Couples competition. It's a quick and dirty knockout-style battle and it's Jared himself who walks away with the win! That's gonna give him and Cirie a little bit of time to work out his little oopsie, especially because pretty much everyone agrees it should be Cam and Red on the block.

But people are definitely noticing the power position Cirie holds in the house. Blue tells Jag she thinks Cirie is running everything in the game, and Jag is still upset that she told Jared about Matt's power. Then America says she wants to put Cirie up on the block if she gets HOH next week. And Cory also admits just how well the Survivor legend has adapted her game to the Big Brother house.

Meanwhile, there's a whole schism with the Chillers happening, as Cam tries to distance himself from Red to Jared. And Jared passing that on to Red? Well let's just say things are gonna get a little chilly between these besties. It's no surprise to anyone that Cameron and Red end up on the block together when the time comes for nominations – with Cam as the actual target – but I was surprised how tough Red is taking the end of their alliance.

Red's Red era just began. It all comes down to the Power of Veto during Wednesday's show, so stick with us until then!