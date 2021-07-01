'Big Brother' 2021 Cast: Meet Your New Houseguests

It's summer, which means that it's also time for the next season of Big Brother. Season 23 of Big Brother will premiere on July 7. But, there's one question that fans want to be answered — who's moving in? Well, you're in luck, as CBS has officially released the cast for Season 23.

After airing the show's second-ever All-Star season, Big Brother is taking things back to basics for Season 23. Sixteen new houseguests will be competing for the $500,000 grand prize. Of course, the upcoming season will be hosted by the one and only Julie Chen Moonves. It will premiere on Wednesday, July 7 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. The premiere, which will run until 9:30 p.m. ET, will be followed by the Season 3 premiere of Love Island USA.

So, who's going to be trying their hand at Big Brother 23? Read on to find out who's going to be making the Big Brother house their home for (hopefully, for them at least) the next three months.