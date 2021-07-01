'Big Brother' 2021 Cast: Meet Your New Houseguests

By Stephanie Downs

It's summer, which means that it's also time for the next season of Big Brother. Season 23 of Big Brother will premiere on July 7. But, there's one question that fans want to be answered — who's moving in? Well, you're in luck, as CBS has officially released the cast for Season 23.

After airing the show's second-ever All-Star season, Big Brother is taking things back to basics for Season 23. Sixteen new houseguests will be competing for the $500,000 grand prize. Of course, the upcoming season will be hosted by the one and only Julie Chen Moonves. It will premiere on Wednesday, July 7 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. The premiere, which will run until 9:30 p.m. ET, will be followed by the Season 3 premiere of Love Island USA.

So, who's going to be trying their hand at Big Brother 23? Read on to find out who's going to be making the Big Brother house their home for (hopefully, for them at least) the next three months.

Alyssa Lopez

Alyssa Lopez is a 24-year-old from Sarasota, Florida. She is a swimwear designer. 

Azah Awasum

Azah Awasum is originally from Baltimore, Maryland, where she currently resides. The 30-year-old is a director of sales operations. 

Christian Birkenberger

Christian Birkenberger, 23, is from Harwinton, Connecticut. He works as a general contractor assistant.

Brent Champagne

Brent Champagne, 28, is from Cranston, Rhode Island. He works as a flight attendant. 

Britini D'Angelo

24-year-old Britini D'Angelo is from Niagara Falls, New York. She works as a kindergarten teacher. 

Christie Valdiserri

Christie Valdiserri is originally from Philadelphia. Now, she calls North Hollywood, California her home. The 27-year-old is a professional dancer. 

Derek Frazier

29-year-old Derek Frazier is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He currently works as a safety officer. 

Derek Xiao

Derek Xiao is originally from Baltimore, Maryland. But, he currently resides in New York City. The 24-year-old is a start-up founder. 

Brendon "Frenchie" French

Brendon "Frenchie" French is from Camden, Tennessee. The 34-year-old currently lives in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he works as a farmer. 

Hannah Chaddha

Graduate student Hannah Chaddha is from Chicago, Illinois. She is 21 years old. 

Kyland Young

29-year-old Kyland Young is originally from San Bernadino, California, but currently calls Venice Beach home. He is an account executive. 

Sarah Steagall

Sarah Steagall, 27, is from Boiling Springs, South Carolina. She currently lives in Ft. Myers, Florida, where she works as a forensic scientist. 

Tiffany Mitchell

Tiffany Mitchell is from Detroit, Michigan. The 40-year-old is a phlebotomist. 

Travis Long

Travis Long, 22, is originally from Austin, Texas, but he currently lives in Honolulu, Hawaii. He is a tech sales consultant. 

Whitney Williams

Makeup artist Whitney Williams is from Portland, Oregon. She is 30 years old. 

Xavier Prather

Xavier Prather's hometown is Kalamazoo, Michigan. He currently lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he works as an attorney. Xavier is 27 years old. 

