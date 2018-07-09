‘Big Brother 20’ Contestant Receives Unfortunate New Punishment

While Big Brother‘s new Head of Household Kaitlyn Herman was busy crafting a needlessly complicated plot to eliminate Swaggy C, the other houseguests were left to deal with the twists of the BB App store.

The season’s new addition awards a “Power App” to the most “trending” player every week, as determined by fan input. The least trending player, meanwhile, must choose a “Crap App.”

While the Power Apps, such as the one awarded to Sam Bledsoe during the first week allowing her a chance to avoid elimination within the first few weeks, appear to be total game changers, the Crap Apps, like Faysal Shafaat’s “Hamazon” deliveries, appear to be mostly inconvenient.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of the CBS reality show, Rachel Swindler, who was slammed for making a racist comment on last week’s live feed, was crowned the least trending houseguest — a revelation that left her in tears. She ended up choosing the “Yell!” app, which plagues her with an angry reviewer yelling feedback about her and her game sporadically for the next 24 hours.

Tyler Crispen, who was HoH last week, was named the top trending player, choosing the “Cloud” app. This power, which allows him to keep himself off of the eviction block once during the next eight weeks, is a huge gamechanger, as he leads the Level 6 alliance and puts a target on his back.

Will these powers influence this week’s elimination, which pits Winston Hines against Scottie Salton? Only time can tell.

Fans who want to get in on the App Store action, weighing in on their favorite or least favorite players, can cast up to 10 votes per voting period. Cast a vote on the CBS Messenger Bot, available on Facebook, Kik, Skype and Twitter.

Participants will be asked to answer each question with a choice of player:

– Which Houseguest is most entertaining to watch?

– Which Houseguest is annoying you the most?

– Which Houseguest’s gameplay is most fun to watch?

– Which Houseguest is the funniest?

– Which Houseguest has you screaming at the television?

For more information, visit CBS.com/BBvote.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

