‘Big Brother 19’ Winner Revealed in Shocking Finale Twist

Fans of Big Brother may have thought that Season 19 was a little on the boring side, but that certainly wasn’t the case with Wednesday night’s finale. Just a heads up, there are MAJOR SPOILERS ahead.

Paul Abrahamian might have been a bit of a jerk throughout the entire Big Brother competition this year, and it was a foregone conclusion that he would take home the $500,000 at the end of the season. However, as the votes of the jury were read aloud, Josh Martinez was revealed as the winner.

No one expected Josh to even be in the final two, until he surprisingly evicted his partner Christmas Abbot in the final HOH. This pit him against Paul, who no one thought he could beat.

Unfortunately for Paul, this defeat was extra-heartbreaking. Not only did he play a nearly-perfect game all season, but he suffered the exact same fate once before.

In Big Brother 18, Paul took a friendly strategy to the final episode, where he also found himself in the top two. Though he was the favorite to win, he walked away as the runner-up, losing by one vote.

When it came time to vote this season, Paul suffered the exact same fate, only getting four votes when he needed five.

Big Brother gave fans the surprise ending they were hoping for, and the surprises are going to keep coming this winter. For the first time ever, CBS will be airing Celebrity Big Brother.

