Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Changing Their Names, Royal Expert Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will likely change their names, according to one Royal expert. In 2020, Harry and Markle stepped down from royal duties, however, they have continued to use the Sussex titles that were gifted to them on their wedding day by Harry's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The couple have since gone to take the last name Mountbatten-Windsor, which they also gave to their two children: Archie and Lilibet.

Now, royal author Tom Bower has stated that he believes Harry and Meghan may change their name, yet again, to sue his late mother's maiden name: Spencer. "What's really interesting in the rebranding of the Sussexes is that Meghan decided her real object in life was to be Diana," Bower told GB News. "That has always been her passion, that has also been Harry's passion, and Meghan went to the extent of suggesting that they should drop the name Windsor and take the surname Spencer. So she'd be Meghan Spencer – the new Diana."

Bower continued: "They've discussed it not only by themselves but with others too. This isn't something they've plucked out of their minds. They were actively trying to recast themselves as Harry and Meghan Spencer ... It's all about the break-off. They'd also give up the Sussex title because instead you've got the new incarnation of Diana." He later commented on the couple's alleged declining popularity, saying, "At the end of it, they sabotaged themselves. They shot themselves in the foot by being so controversial. I think that is what people at Dior and other corporations fear, they don't want to be associated with that sort of controversy."

Harry and Markle have had a strained relationship with his family ever since the couple resigned from their Royal duties and did an interview with Oprah that revealed some shocking claims. During a post-interview appearance on CBS Mornings, the iconic TV host shared some new footage of her conversation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including a portion where Harry discusses the monarchy being a "toxic" environment. He goes on to say that while he has had to learn to separate himself from it, his father, Prince Charles, has made "peace" with the toxicity.

In a clip from the interview, Harry specifically refers to the unspoken relationship that he says the Royals have with U.K. tabloids. He spoke of this during the main interview, but in the new footage, he addresses the tabloids having the Royal family members under "control" through "fear." This, he says, is the "toxic environment" he had to escape. Oprah then asked if Harry and Markle's perception of the situation is shared by the rest of his family, specifically, his father. "I think he's had to make peace with it," Harry replied.