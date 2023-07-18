Prince Harry Recently Phoned William for 'Truce,' Source Claims

Prince Harry and his brother William have suffered a rift in the past few years, but a source now claims that the younger Royal phoned his elder sibling to propose a "truce." Speaking to In Touch Weekly, a source commented on the state of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's relationship, saying, "Obviously, Megxit has blown up in their faces. Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He's even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the royal family."

The insider claimed that Harry had attempted to make amends with his brother, without first telling Markle. "Harry admitted he'd phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles," the source said, then adding, "William didn't quite know what to say" but that "he would think about his offer." This, the source says, did not go over well with Markle.

Harry and Markle have had a strained relationship with his family ever since the couple resigned from their Royal duties and did an interview with Oprah that revealed some shocking claims. During a post-interview appearance on CBS Mornings, the iconic TV host shared some new footage of her conversation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including a portion where Harry discusses the monarchy being a "toxic" environment. He goes on to say that while he has had to learn to separate himself from it, his father, Prince Charles, has made "peace" with the toxicity.

In a clip from the interview, Harry specifically refers to the unspoken relationship that he says the Royals have with U.K. tabloids. He spoke of this during the main interview, but in the new footage, he addresses the tabloids having the Royal family members under "control" through "fear." This, he says, is the "toxic environment" he had to escape. Oprah then asked if Harry and Markle's perception of the situation is shared by the rest of his family, specifically, his father. "I think he's had to make peace with it," Harry replied.

Earlier in July, it was reported that William and his wife Kate Middleton harshened the Royal rebuttal Harry and Meghan's explosive Oprah interview. Deadline reported that the claim comes from Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, a new book by journalist Valentine Low. In the book, Low addresses the Royals' reaction to the interview, wherein Harry and Markle alleged they faced racist behavior from his family.

An insider told Low that after an official statement was drawn up by Palace representatives, William and Kate urged them to "toughen up" the sentiments. "They were both of one mind that we needed something that said that the institution did not accept a lot of what had been said," the source stated. "He (William) said, 'It is really important that you guys come up with the right way of making sure that we are saying that this does not stand.' She was certainly right behind him on it."