Bethenny Frankel Implies Carole Radziwill Was Fired From ‘RHONY’

Bethenny Frankel is dropping some not-so-subtle hints about her former friend Carole Radziwill’s departure from The Real Housewives of New York City.

After Radziwill’s announcement that she would be leaving the Bravo show last week, Frankel took to Twitter Wednesday with a shady message clearly referencing her old bestie.

“Bravo has reasons for not asking [housewives] to return. It’s based on research & focus groups & YOU,” she wrote. “Aside from 3 years I left, no RHONY cast member has ever quit. One saying they chose to depart & attributing it to me is fiction. It’s healthier to be truthful about a hard situation.”

Radziwill didn’t mention Frankel by name in her announcement to leave, but the two have been sparring all season, and rumors have surfaced that the journalist wasn’t about to have her name dragged into a feud with Frankel anymore.

What the now-former RHONY cast member said in a blog for Bravo was this: “After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing. I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.”

She continued: “I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

Fans were quick to weigh in on Frankel’s message, some telling her to lay off Radziwill and others defending her right to clear her name when it comes to a cast member leaving.

Hmm. It’s kinda shady to point this out. Consider: Let your friend (and if you’ve ever been close, yes, she’s your friend) move away with dignity. #TeamRadziwill #TeamFrankel #AllTheTeams! — bonnie lenore kyburz (@bdotshiny) August 2, 2018

Not when that “friend” is on Twitter every day making up lies about you, you don’t. Carole has been on a rant all season bashing Bethenny for no apparent reason. — Christy Flanders (@laeRtInipeeK) August 2, 2018

When the person says she is leaving because of you – you have the right to point out the truth — broadwaygirl36 (@broadwaygirl361) August 2, 2018

I agree with you bashing it out on Twitter is childish and beneath bit of them. But I think human nature is wanting to defend yourself. But I agree with you it is childish on both ends. Someone needs to take the high road. I hope it stops. — broadwaygirl36 (@broadwaygirl361) August 2, 2018

We hope those two can make up in the end!

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

