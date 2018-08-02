Reality

Bethenny Frankel Implies Carole Radziwill Was Fired From ‘RHONY’

Bethenny Frankel is dropping some not-so-subtle hints about her former friend Carole Radziwill’s departure from The Real Housewives of New York City.

After Radziwill’s announcement that she would be leaving the Bravo show last week, Frankel took to Twitter Wednesday with a shady message clearly referencing her old bestie.

“Bravo has reasons for not asking [housewives] to return. It’s based on research & focus groups & YOU,” she wrote. “Aside from 3 years I left, no RHONY cast member has ever quit. One saying they chose to depart & attributing it to me is fiction. It’s healthier to be truthful about a hard situation.”

Radziwill didn’t mention Frankel by name in her announcement to leave, but the two have been sparring all season, and rumors have surfaced that the journalist wasn’t about to have her name dragged into a feud with Frankel anymore.

What the now-former RHONY cast member said in a blog for Bravo was this: “After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing. I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.”

She continued: “I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

Fans were quick to weigh in on Frankel’s message, some telling her to lay off Radziwill and others defending her right to clear her name when it comes to a cast member leaving.

We hope those two can make up in the end!

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Mike Pont/WireImage

