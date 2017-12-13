Bethenny Frankel Sues Ex-Husband for Full Custody of Daughter

Bethenny Frankel re-opened her divorce case last week to sue her ex-husband for full custody of their daughter. The Real Housewives of New York star finally settled her four-year-long divorce from Jason Hoppy last summer, and she frequently described the ordeal as drawn-out and torturous, yet she’s going through it all again for 7-year-old Bryn.

According to a report by Page Six, Frankel filed her lawsuit for custody of Bryn on Dec. 6. The couple is due back in court in January to decide on the issue.

Frankel has an order of protection against Hoppy for allegedly stalking and threatening her. Hoppy was even arrested in January for trying to intimidate Frankel at Bryn’s school. The protective order mandates that Hoppy must not communicate with Frankel in any way, must stay away from her home, and her workplaces.

In October, however, the New York District Attorney’s Office told reporters at PEOPLE that Hoppy had accepted a plea deal which included a family adjournment in contemplation of dismissal. The deal will ultimately lead to the court throwing out Frankel’s charges.

“We are pleased but not at all surprised that the charges were dismissed,” Alex Spiro, Hoppy’s attorney, told reporters. “It’s clear from the trajectory of this case that her claims were not substantiated or credited, and the motive was questioned. Mr. Hoppy looks forward to moving on with his life and his daughter.”

Frankel and Hoppy first announced their split in 2012. Frankel filed for divorce in 2013. On Real Housewives of New York, she’s said on many occasions that her goal is to have “zero contact” with Hoppy when all is said and done.

“I don’t care what happens, I have faith that somehow I will be able to live a normal free life,” she told Andy Cohen on the RHONY season 9 reunion special back in August. “But it has to be with zero contact. Because with any contact, this will not end.”