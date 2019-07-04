Beth Chapman’s Stepgrandson Dakota Says She ‘Would Be Very Proud’ of Fans’ Support

Beth Chapman’s family and fans are still reeling from her passing. Many fans are still paying tribute to the Dog the Bounty Hunter personality, and Dakota Chapman, the son of Beth’s stepson Leland Chapman, is ensuring fans that the well wishes are more than welcome.

Thank you everyone for the support it means a lot to our family. My grandmother would be very proud to see the tremendous support and love you all have shown ❤️ #DogPound #wgnamerica — Dakota Chapman (@dakotadog808) July 2, 2019

Dakota, who is a bounty hunter and entrepreneur in his own right, also recently shared another tribute to Beth, writing, “We love and miss you very much grandma “alongside a gallery of photos from the Hawaii memorial service.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As for for how fans reacted to Dakota’s thanks, they responded with even more well wishes for him and his family.

Prayers for your family! @MrsdogC is your guardian angel in heaven watching over you! Be strong. — Regina Mccaughrean (@Catmomma24) July 3, 2019

Hope you and your family are well ❤️ sorry for your loss @MrsdogC was a courageous woman 💗 she was loved by all her fans 💕 we will never forget @MrsdogC 💔 she will always be in our hearts forever ♥️ — Patricia Gross (@Patrici74722849) July 2, 2019

So sorry for your loss Dakota!! I loved watching your family’s show! I’ve watching it for so long that I feel like I knew her. I pray the peace of god surrounds you and your family. — Sarah Brodeur (@SarahBrodeur88) July 2, 2019

Dakota’s grandfather, Duane “Dog” Chapman has announced that a second memorial service for Beth will be held in Aurora, Colorado, on July 13 at Heritage Christian Center. Doors will open at 1 p.m., and the service will start at 2 p.m.

Dog has opened up several times about the loss of his wife, including giving insight into her final days.

“Beth was somewhat of a control person — not from the grave but from heaven. I’m sure she’s still controlling me and I’ve got notes in my pillowcases, on my sink, in my shaving thing. She’s still telling me what to wear,” Dog told Hawaii News Now. She did it her way. There’s some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, ‘We’ve never, ever, seen anything like this. Her way was to live. She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her.

“One of the last things she said [was] ‘It’s a test of my faith.’ She had faith and that was it. There’s things you go through when you’re dying, like steps like you do when you lose someone, right? You get mad at them, and then you go through all these steps. Well, the last step when you’re dying is to accept it. And she said to me the other day, ‘Honey, that last step, I ain’t taking…’ So go Bethy.”