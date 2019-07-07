Beth Chapman’s Stepgrandson Dakota Looks Back at Summer Fun With Late ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star

Almost a week after bidding farewell with a heartwarming Hawaiian ceremony, late Dog the Bounty Hunter star, Beth Chapman is being fondly remembered by her stepgrandson, Dakota who shared a previously unseen photo to his social media on Saturday evening.

Dakota, the 24-year-old son of Leland Chapman, took to Instagram on Saturday night to share a sweet photo, epitomizing the best of summer alongside his step-grandmother, Chapman and stepsister, Cecily Chapman.

Captioning the photo simply with a string of emojis, including the likes of a sunglasses emoji, hang-ten and a heart, the snap gathered more than 8,000 likes and a plethora of comments since its publication.

“God gained a beautiful angel. My prayers are with you and your family,” wrote one fan.

“The smiles says it all they love and enjoy each other. Keep your memories close to your heart. RIP SWEET LADY,” added another.

“Thank you for sharing such beautiful memories. Beth was the strongest person I know. Now she is shining down watching over her family. God Bless you Always,” wrote another fan.

“Great picture of you and your grandma and cecily my prayers are with you and your family,” another fan chimed in.

Shortly after her death on June 26, Dakota took to Twitter to honor his late stepgrandmother with a heartfelt post shared to the network, while thanking fans for their support during the difficult time.

“Thank you everyone for the support it means a lot to our family. My grandmother would be very proud to see the tremendous support and love you all have shown,” Dakota wrote on Twitter, alongside hashtags for “dog pound” and WGN America.

His grandfather, Duane “Dog” Chapman first announced Chapman’s death via Twitter on June 26, just days after she was hospitalized for a choking incident stemming from her battle with cancer. She was then placed in a medically induced coma.

“I loved her so much,” Duane told reporters shortly after his wife’s death. “As Lazarus lay, Jesus said he’s not dead, he’s sleepeth. My final words are Beth isn’t dead, she’s sleeping.”

Chapman died at the age of 51, and was laid to rest in a ceremony in Hawaii last weekend complete with traditional chants, a paddle-out on a canoe and a eulogy from her husband. The Chapman family will hold a second memorial service for her, which will be held in Aurora, Colorado on July 13 at Heritage Christian Center. Doors will open at 1 p.m. local time, and the service will start at 2 p.m.

Photo credit: Instagram / Dakota Chapman