Beth Chapman’s Son Garry Dee Speaks out After Her Death, Says She Tried to Prepare Him for Her Passing

Garry Dee Chapman, the son of Dog the Bounty Hunter stars Beth Chapman and Duane “Dog” Chapman, was among the family members who mourned Beth’s death on June 26. Beth died after a battle with throat cancer at age 51 and was remembered Saturday at a service in Hawaii.

Hours after Beth’s death was announced, Chapman shared a link to the Dog the Bounty Hunter title sequence on Twitter.

“These past few years you have stressed to be strong now I know why you always told me to. You knew that one day soon I would need the strength to bear your loss,” Chapman added.

His sister, Cecily Chapman, responded on June 27, writing, “I love you baby brother you will always have me.” She added a double-heart emoji.

Beth’s fans also offered their condolences to Chapman in response to his tweet.

“I am so sorry for your loss. My condolences to you and your family just know your mom inspired many women and Heaven has gained such a beautiful and strong angel, again my condolences love u all,” one fan tweeted.

“Prayed for a miracle. She was a strong lady,” another fan told Chapman. “Know that if she could have, she would have moved mountains to stay on this earth for her family. Keep her traditions alive and live your life as she would have wanted.

“Your Mom’s love for you was obvious to all of us who shared in your family’s story,” a third fan shared. “Her strength was a most precious gift she gave you. May God give you peace during this most trying time of your life, Garry.”

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 and was told she was cancer-free later that year. Sadly, the cancer returned in November 2018 and she was given a terminal diagnosis. She was put into a medically induced coma on June 23 and never recovered.

On Saturday, the Chapmans held the first of two memorials for Beth. They gathered at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii to give Beth a traditional Hawaiian memorial. Beth’s children joined other mourners on a boat for the “paddle out” at the end of the ceremony.

Duane is also planning another ceremony in Colorado, with details set to be announced soon.

Weeks before Beth’s death, Chapman took to Twitter to defend his family against a YouTube personality who criticized the original series and the Chapman family.

“I love when people like @MoistCr1TiKaL make videos about subjects they have no clue what they are talking about on,” Chapman tweeted on June 14. “And his puppets believe him as if he’s some role model. Before you go defacing the undisputed greatest bounty hunter in the world, do some research.”

In the days before her death, Beth filmed Dog’s Most Wanted, a new WGN America series that will debut next year. She and her husband became reality TV stars thanks to the success of Dog the Bounty Hunter, which aired on A&E from 2004 to 2012, with more than 200 episodes produced.