Beth Chapman Shares ‘Oldie’ Photo of Dog the Bounty Hunter Following Cancer Diagnosis

Beth Chapman is reflecting on better days with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman after learning her throat cancer had returned last week.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star shared a photo of the pair in 2003, while the couple was tracking down Andrew Luster, who was convicted of multiple sexual assaults before fleeing to Mexico, only to be hunted down by Dog and returned to the U.S., where he is currently imprisoned to this day.

“2002 (sic) look at this oldie on the hunt for Andrew Luster,” she captioned the photo of the two conferring. “We were so young and [Dog] is so hot….vavavoom!”

The Chapmans have been together for more than 30 years now, but over the last year has been faced with one of the toughest times in their life—Beth’s battle with throat cancer.

The 51-year-old was first diagnosed with cancer in September 2017, undergoing a 13-hour surgery to remove the mass, which was chronicled on the A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. After being declared “cancer-free” by doctors, the couple enjoyed a few months together in Hawaii following her recovery until November 2018, when Beth was rushed into emergency surgery to remove a “blockage” from her throat.

Following the surgery, Dog confirmed that the blockage was another cancerous mass in his wife’s throat, and that doctors feared the cancer had spread to her lungs, pending the results of additional testing.

“I can confirm that unfortunately, her cancer has returned,” Chapman’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, told USA Today after the initial testing was complete. “The doctors say it’s serious and are evaluating her treatment options. We’re all hoping for the best.”

“She is not doing good,” Dog added to TMZ. “I appreciate the question and please say a prayer.”

“We are all so devastated. We love our Mommy so much and thank you guys for being here,” Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, added after her father began to tear up. “We got such an amazing [outpouring] from our fans and we just really appreciate it… Poor daddy.”

Beth has remained mostly quiet to the press, but shared a photo of herself in the hospital with her husband soon after waking up from surgery with an optimistic message: “Another bend in the road, yet not the end of the road,” with the hashtags “faith,” “love” and “stay humble pray.”

Photo credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images