Beth Chapman Memorial: Social Media Responds to ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star’s Final Farewell

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans tuned in for Beth Chapman‘s Celebration of Life memorial service Saturday. The Chapman family, Beth’s close friends and fans gathered for the event in Colorado as more than 20,000 people tuned in for the livestream.

The event was held at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado with fans at home being able to watch on Facebook and WGNAmerica.com. Fans of the beloved late reality star took to the comments section of the stream to send well wishes, and compliment the organizers of the event for the sweet tribute to Beth.

“So touching !One of the most beautiful memorials i have ever experienced. My heart is moved ! Beth was such an inspiration and continues to still touch lives. What a blessing !!!” one fan commented.

The star-studded event took place from 4 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET. Duane “Dog” Chapman was at the event and was frequently shown throughout the livestream. Chapman’s entire family was also in attendance.

The service included a eulogy and performance from friend Shannon Tweed. She sang part of Billy Joe’s “She’s Got A Way” and later revealed advice she got from Chapman. The event also saw daughter Bonnie Chapman share a few words.

“Never let your man go out fully loaded,” Chapman said as Tweed recalled.

