Beth Chapman Worries Fans With Cryptic Post About Cheating

Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s Beth Chapman had some fans worried when she posted a seemingly cryptic Instagram post recently that referenced cheating.

“Cheat on a good woman and karma makes sure you end up with the b— you deserve,” her post read.

Chapman did not include a caption along with the post, so it was up to her fans to provide the context for the cryptic quote.

Some fans immediately began speculating that the post was referencing Chapman’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, though others hoped that wasn’t the case.

“Trying to tell us something?” one follower wrote, with another commenting, “Please tell me dog didn’t cheat!”

“Hope you aren’t referring to Dog,” noted a third, while a fourth wrote, “I pray this didn’t happen to you!”

Another fan offered, “Lord I hope this is just a random post and not her and dog situation I love them together.”

Beth often posts photos of herself and Duane on social media, and her husband most recently appeared on her Instagram feed on March 6 when she shared that the couple had gone on a double date.

On Feb. 2, Beth wished Duane a happy birthday with a photo of the two on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday To My Big Daddy ..65 never looked so good,” she wrote. “@duanedogchapman you’ve been an amazing friend husband and father to our kids a wonderful and doting grandfather I wish you happiness on this day wish’s of love and lots of celebration for a man who’s given so much to so many may all your friends and family be close to show you how much they love you ! But no one will ever love you as much as me!”

In November, Beth and Duane appeared in an A&E special, Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which chronicled Beth’s journey after she was diagnosed with throat cancer. She underwent surgery to remove the Stage II mass in September and has been deemed cancer-free.

The reality personality has seemingly been spending time in nature, sharing a series of posts chronicling her adventures, including a trip to Hawaii.

“Today’s hike,” Beth wrote on March 11 next to a video of rushing water in a stream. “9500 steps and brutal on the booty #hawaii #metime.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mrsdog4real