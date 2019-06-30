Beth Chapman Hawaiian Memorial Photos Reveal Final Goodbye to ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star

Photos from Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman's memorial in Hawaii are beginning to surface on social media. The 51-year-old reality TV personality died Wednesday after a battle with throat cancer at age 51.

One photo posted by someone at the memorial shows Chapman's husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, standing in the middle of a crowd gathered at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii.

"Rest In Peace sister in Christ... Beth Chapman. We know you are in your heavenly home now," the onlooker wrote.

Another Instagram user posted a video of Chapman's "paddle out" being prepared. It appears that Lyssa Chapman, Chapman's stepdaughter, and Bonnie Chapman, her daughter with Chapman, were on the boat.

"Sad... How I want to be bid farewell," the witness wrote, adding the hashtag "RIP Beth Chapman."

TMZ also shared video clips from the memorial service, including part pf Dog's speech to his family, friends and others gathered to remember Chapman. Her husband said she insisted on a memorial following Hawaiian traditions because the culture became an important part of her life.

"She said, 'Please do this right,'" Dog said. "So, I appreciate everybody being here."

On Thursday, Dog and Chapman's stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman said they were planning two memorials, one in Hawaii and another in Colorado.

"We would like to do some sort of water paddle out, we know that for sure," Lyssa told reporters in Hawaii. "It actually makes us feel, you know, warm, to know how much our mother was loved."

On Friday, the Chapman family said the memorial would start with a traditional Hawaiian 'Oli chant, then a prayer before the "paddle out."

"Beth had two homes — Hawai'i and Colorado. 'I love Hawai'i the most,' she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha," the family said in a statement. "Duane Chapman is also finalizing plans for a memorial service in Colorado, and details will be announced shortly. Those wishing to post photos and videos are asked to tag with #alohaoemrsdog."

Chapman first battled throat cancer in 2017, but was declared cancer-free. In November 2018, the cancer returned. She was put in a medically induced coma last weekend and never recovered.

Before her death, Chapman filmed the first season of Dog's Most Wanted, a new series with her husband. The show will debut on WGN America next year.