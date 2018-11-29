Beth Chapman Wishes Everyone a Happy New Year and Twitter Reciprocates

A day after sharing a stoic photo of her struggle with cancer, Beth Chapman wished everyone a Happy New Year with a festive emoji on Twitter.

Happy New Years pic.twitter.com/fOuDZZ5DdU — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) January 1, 2018

The reality star’s journey from diagnosis to remission was publicized on the A&E special “Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.” Doctors originally gave the bounty hunter a 50% chance of survival, which she pulled off.

However, remission isn’t the end of the line for cancer patients, as Chapman is showing her fans and followers. The disease will have to be monitored, and Chapman will continue ongoing treatments to ensure she stays cancer-free. That’s why she’s at the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki.

Twitter reciprocated to Chapman’s message by sending her best wishes for 2018.

Happy New Year! How do you say Happy NewYear in Hawaiian xxx — 🎉🎉🎉Brigitte Fromknecht🎉🎉🎉 (@fromknecht) January 1, 2018

Happy New Years miss @MrsdogC — Dee Jay Silver (@deejaysilver1) January 1, 2018