Beth Chapman Gushes Over Husband Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Romantic Valentine’s Day Gift Amid Cancer Battle

Beth Chapman couldn’t be happier with the romantic Valentine’s Day gift she received from husband Duane “Dog” Chapman!

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to Instagram Thursday to show off the stunning bouquet of Fire and Ice Roses and Stargazer Lillies Dog had purchased for her.

“My Valentine never disappoints these fire and ice roses are really beautiful with the Star Gazer Lilly’s my hubby knows me so well,” she captioned the flower-filled photo.

Beth certainly deserves flowers amid everything she’s going through.

In 2017, the Chapman matriarch was diagnosed with late-stage throat cancer, undergoing an extensive surgery to remove the cancerous tissue, after which she was declared “cancer-free.”

In November 2018, Beth was rushed into emergency surgery after experiencing a blockage in her throat, which Dog revealed not long after signalled the return of her cancer, which he called “incurable” and noted had spread into her lungs.

“She’s still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business. She’s still trying to do everything,” Dog told Us Weekly in December. “Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it!’”

“Beth will not take anything the doctors want to give her,” he continued. “Even the doctor told me he doesn’t want her to have seizures if the pain is that bad, but she won’t do it. She takes over-the-counter pain meds. She will not take anything prescription.”

Undergoing chemotherapy treatments, Beth has been keeping her head up, spending time with her first grandchild and celebrating the Dog the Bounty Hunter crew’s upcoming return to TV.

In January, WGN announced that the Chapmans would be starring in Dog’s Most Wanted, the network’s first unscripted series. The first season is planned to run for 10 episodes, chronicling the two as they search for criminals on the FBI, U.S. Marshals’ and States’ Most Wanted Fugitives lists.

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system,” Dog said in a statement at the time. “With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets, the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!”

A premiere date has yet to be announced for the new series.

Photo credit: Instagram/Beth Chapman