Beth Chapman and Dog the Bounty Hunter Capture One of the Country’s Most Wanted Fugitives

Beth Chapman and Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman have captured one of the country’s most wanted fugitives.

A Dog’s Most Wanted press release revealed the information and Dog’s new team known as the “Dirty Dozen” tracked down Leonard Trujillo, Jr. and busted him in Rocky Ford, Colorado.

“This guy’s record is horrendous,” Dog said of the fugitive. “He has terrorized this peaceful town enough. He tried to run – but you can’t hide from me! We are making America safe again, one city at a time.”

Per the press release, on the “12-day epic manhunt across southern Colorado, Dog and his team tracked Trujillo who was wanted for multiple violent offenses, and has a mile-long rap sheet including armed robbery, assault on a police officer, bank robbery, drug charges, and forgery.”

“Capturing the suspect Trujillo also lead to the arrest of four others,” the press release added. “Trujillo was taken to Arkansas Valley Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries he sustained while trying to elude Dog’s team.”

“It was also a family affair as Garry Boy Chapman, Dog’s youngest son, had a hand in helping his dad apprehend the suspect,” the press release continued. “It was a tough fight but Dog, a Colorado native, could not be shook by the seasoned fugitive. No one has more experience that Dog Chapman when it comes to chasing dangerous criminals!”

Ahead of the bust, Beth tweeted out that someone was going to have a “very bad day,” which seems to suggest that she was foreshadowing Trujillo Jr.’s capture.

Someone’s about to have a very very bad day #DogsMostWanted @wgna — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) May 7, 2019

Fans will be able to see the whole thing play out on Dog’s Most Wanted, which is Dog and Beth’s new reality TV series that will be airing on WGN America.

Gavin Harvey, the President of WGN America, announced the series earlier this year, saying, “America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade. In this brand new series, millions of Dog and Beth fans will join them on bigger hunts, pursuing more dangerous criminals, with a supporting cast of tough as nails crime fighters.”

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system. With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!” Dog himself added.

Dogs’ Most Wanted does not currently have an announced premiere date.