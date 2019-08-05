Beth Chapman’s Deeply Personal Message to Daughter-in-Law Jamie Pilar Revealed

Jamie Pilar Chapman, wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Leland shared a personal message the late Beth left for her on Mother’s Day in an emotional Instagram post Monday. Chapman called the message, written inside a Mother’s Day card, was the “most personal piece of her that I have besides my memories and photos.” Beth died on June 26 at age 51, following a battle with throat cancer.

In the photo, Chapman holds up the card, which has a note written by Beth on the left side. On the opposite side is a poem by Suzy Toronto.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy Mother’s Day. May you be showered by love,” Beth wrote to her daughter-in-law. “I’m so happy you love Leland as much as you do. It makes me feel good to know he will always be loved. Be patient and never go to bed angry. Love you, Mom #2.”

In the caption, Chapman said she has read the card two to three times a day since she received it.

“Today as I’m reading it, it’s hitting me differently due to it being my Anniversary,” Chapman wrote. “You know, sometimes when I read it I swear I can hear her voice reading the card with me. Then I start crying. No matter how rocky our start was, we sure did make a beautiful finish. I will always love him Beth. I’ll always take care of him, and do right by him. Thank you for impact on raising the man I fell in love with 4 years ago. Love you Mom #2.”

Beth, Chapman’s stepmother-in-law, died after a battle with throat cancer in Hawaii. She was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 and thought to be cancer-free. However, the cancer returned in November 2018. On June 23, she was put in a medically induced coma and never recovered.

After Beth’s death, Chapman shared a long tribute to her, recalling when Beth welcomed her to the Chapman family before she married Leland.

“Beth taught me my first tough love experience when I joined the family,” Chapman wrote on Instagram. “As we know, sometimes when Mrs. C shows tough love, she can throw in a few extra punches just for good measure. Through it all, she still told me I had a place in this family and I didn’t need to fight for it. I needed that. And in this moment I realized how much I was going to need her in my life.⁣”

The Chapmans held the first memorial for Beth in Waikiki, Hawaii on June 29. Family patriarch Duane “Dog” Chapman revealed there will be a second memorial in Denver, Colorado on July 13.

Before her death, Beth and Dog filmed the first season of Dog’s Most Wanted, which is scheduled to air on WGN America next year. It’s not clear if the show will continue beyond its first season, without Beth. The show follows the couple as they track down fugitives on federal and state Most Wanted lists.