Beth Chapman’s Stepdaughter Lyssa Asks Her to ‘Keep Fighting’ Following Coma

Beth Chapman’s stepdaughter, Lyssa Chapman, begged her stepmother to “keep fighting” after the Dog the Bounty Hunter star was put into a medically-induced coma.

“#KeepFightingBeth,” Lyssa, better known as Baby Lyssa, tweeted on Monday morning.

The Chapman family announced on Sunday that Beth, 51, was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii. Beth’s husband Duane “Dog” Chapman, tweeted, “Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you.”

TMZ later reported that dispatchers received a 911 call from the Chapmans’ Honolulu home, reporting a “choking” emergency. Chapman was rushed to the hospital, and members of her family were rushing to be by her side.

Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, but she was declared cancer-free in an A&E special. Unfortunately, in November 2018, doctors discovered that the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs, giving her a terminal diagnosis. Chapman was hospitalized briefly in April after she had trouble breathing.

Chapman recently stopped getting chemotherapy treatments and has put her faith in God.

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’ He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith,” Chapman said at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida last month. “It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

Chapman later told churchgoers chemotherapy is “not my bag.”

“So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson,” she continued. “And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”

Lyssa also responded to a fan who encouraged her to make peace with Beth, with whom Lyssa had been feuding on social media during recent months.

“I’ve been with her since she was back in Hawaii. Our family isn’t perfect but we’re family,” Lyssa wrote.

Earlier in the weekend, Lyssa had posted a selfie with Beth, presumably taken before this weekend’s hospitalization. It showed the two smiling side-by-side, reminding fans of how close they are outside of this latest fight. Lyssa did not caption the post, but fans flooded the comments, weighing in on her relationship with Beth and the news of her health scare.

“Please… Don’t bash Lyssa… You don’t know the surrounding circumstance,” one fan commented. “Now’s the time to pray… So please. Squash the drama. Because losing your mum is devastating!… Each one [of] us has a different battle regardless of what the media portrayed.”

“All of you talking s— need to grow up and mind your business,” added another. “Families fight no ones perfect, all that matters is that [you’re] there when you need them the most.”

The recent spat between Lyssa and Beth began last month, when Lyssa failed to mention Beth in any of her Mother’s Day posts on social media. This was an outrage to the ailing Beth, who posted a long thread on Twitter about the apparent snub.

“I’m very disappointed today. knowing that not only did my daughter [Lyssa] not acknowledge me on Mother’s Day yet texted some of my friends wishing them a [Happy Mother’s Day],” Chapman wrote at the time. “She decides to exclude her dad and I from [Abbie’s] graduation. On Friday… I would have moved a mountain to be there.”

Lyssa, 31, clapped back later in the week, although she deleted her rebuttal tweets afterward.

“So just to recap. 1. I did write on Mother’s Day. 2. You had no plans to attend Abbie’s graduation as you’re off island. 3. You and Dad are not blocked and you know it,” she wrote.

Lyssa is one of Duane’s children from his marriage with third wife Lyssa Rae Brittain, to whom he was married from 1982 to 1991.