Beth Chapman’s Daughter Cecily Teases ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Hunt With Late Mom

Cecily Chapman is looking forward to seeing herself take on criminals alongside her late mother, Beth Chapman, on the upcoming WGN American series Dog’s Most Wanted. The former Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to Instagram Wednesday to share a still from the new series featuring herself and her mom mid-hunt for wanted criminals.

“Her & I …. were those B—es!” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags, “WGN Dog’s Most Wanted,” “Besties” and “Day One Mom.”

“September 4th, be ready dog pound,” Chapman ended her message.

It was a bittersweet reminder for fans of Beth, who passed away due to complications during her ongoing cancer battle in June.

“Can’t wait for the new show. Your mom was an amazing woman,” one follower commented on the still.

“Like mother like daughter. Two strong beauties!” another added.

“Can’t wait for the show love you and the entire family,” another dog pound member wrote. “Miss Beth to pieces but I know she watching from heaven god bless.”

After her death, Beth’s husband Duane “Dog” Chapman assured fans in a statement that Beth would love nothing more for them to honor her memory by tuning in.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” he said at the time. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Chapman also weighed in on social media at that time, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo with the caption, “Her last work She was so proud of this show/season.”

Dog’s Most Wanted debuts Sept. 4 on WGN America.

