Beth Chapman’s Memorial Service: Everything To Know

Beth Chapman will be laid to rest in a final memorial service on Saturday, and fans are invited to watch online as well. The reality star has already been honored with another service, as well as TV and social media tributes. This weekend, family, friends and fans will say goodbye one last time.

Chapman passed away on Wednesday, June 26 at the age of 51. After years of battling cancer with some success, Chapman opted out of chemotherapy earlier this year. She began to have trouble breathing one morning in June and was placed into a medically induced coma for several days. In the end, there was nothing more that could be done.

Chapman had one triumphant cancer operation in 2017, which she shared with fans. A&E produced a feature documentary titled Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, and fans praised the Chapman family for being vulnerable with such a difficult journey. Chapman was declared cancer for about a year.

Last fall, the disease reared its ugly head again. Chapman’s throat cancer had returned, and spread to her lungs as well. It had also advanced to Stage 4, leaving her with fewer options than before.

Still, she remained transparent on the process, bringing a conversation that many people ignore to the forefront of reality TV and pop culture. Chapman was adored by fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter for years, and they are mourning alongside her family now.

Chapman was honored with a memorial service near her home in Hawaii shortly after her passing. This weekend, she will be sent off near her home in Colorado. Here are all the details on Chapman’s memorial service this Saturday.

The Service

July 13, 2019 –

Heritage Christian Center

14401 E. Exposition Avenue

Aurora, Colorado 80012 – Doors open at 1:00 Service starts at 2:00 pic.twitter.com/Htw4SKxDDl — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 1, 2019



Chapman’s service will be held at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado on Saturday afternoon. Doors open for the event at 1 p.m. PT, and the service itself starts at 2 p.m. It is expected to run for about two hours.

Location

The memorial will take place at the Heritage Christian Center, a non-denominational “megachurch” in Aurora, Colorado, not far from Denver. The church is located at 14401 E. Exposition Avenue.

The Heritage Christian Center was founded in 1985, when Chapman was still a teenager. Her history with the church is unclear, but she did grow up in Denver. Chapman worked as a waitress, a singer and a clerk, with interests in gymnastics and ice skating as well. She moved to Honolulu with Chapman as a young woman.

Watch Online

For those that cannot be there in person, Chapman’s memorial service will be livestreamed online through WGN America. The network is producing Duane “Dog” Chapman’s new upcoming reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted, and has made a few tributes to Beth Chapman of its own.

The livestream can be viewed on WGN’s website or its Facebook page. The broadcast will start at 1 p.m. PT, which is 4 p.m. on the east coast. It is expected to go for about two hours.

The Heritage Christian Center livestreams some of its services as well, although it is not clear if the church’s website will feature this particular memorial.

Family

Chapman’s family will be in attendance for the funeral. Her husband will be there, of course, as will her children, grandchildren and step children. Chapman married Duane in 2006, having been together for years before that. Duane adopted Chapman’s daughter, Cecily, and their two families merged seamlessly.

“Baby Lyssa” Chapman has been posting tributes to her step-mother on Instagram all week. On Thursday, she revealed that she was in Colorado for the memorial.

“We’re here Mom,” she wrote.

Obituary

Chapman has gotten plenty of long eulogies and goodbyes on social media. Along with the announcement of her memorial service, she got a new obituary from WGN, with details about her early life that many fans had not known before.

“Beth Chapman was born Alice Elizabeth Smith in Denver, CO on October 29, 1967. Her father was Garry Smith, who played baseball for the Kansas City Athletics, a major league team that moved to Oakland, CA in 1968. She was 18 when she first met Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman. The two dated for 16 years before they married in 2006,” the obituary read.

“Beth Chapman starred in a hit television series and became a household name and most recently she co-starred alongside her husband in Dog’s Most Wanted which will air on WGN America later this year,” it went on.

“In addition to her husband, Ms. Chapman is survived by 10 children and stepchildren, many grandchildren and one great-grandchild,” the obituary concluded.

Bootleg Merchandise

Please report ALL of these shirts for Beth’s memorial. They are not from us. Only authorized merch is on https://t.co/r7chHmw9d9 — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 29, 2019



In the wake of Beth Chapman’s passing, her family has been plagued by counterfeit merchandise attempting to capitalize on her death. Duane has posted about these issues a few times on Twitter, urging fans not to spend their money on these shirts and other trinkets and directing them to the family’s own online store instead.

“Any T-shirts with Beth’s likeness not from http://thebountystore.com [are] not authorized,” he wrote. “Please do not buy these T-shirts, please report these ads and tag Bonnie if you see them.”

Hawaii Memorial

Chapman was given a memorial service on the beach in Waikiki, Hawaii on Saturday, June 29, just a few days after her passing. The ceremony was open to the public, so fans joined in with friends and family for a day filled with both Christian and Hawaiian traditional goodbyes.

“One of the last things she said [was], ‘This is a test of my faith.’ She had faith and then that was it,” Chapman told reporters at the time. “… There’s things you go through when you’re dying, like steps. Like you do when you lose someone. You get mad at them and then you go through all these steps. Well, the last step when you’re dying is to accept it. And she said to me the other day, ‘Honey, that last step I ain’t taking.’ Go Bethy.”

Fan Tributes

Finally, Chapman has gotten her fair share of kind words online, where fans are mourning right along with her family. Viewers have left comments on Chapman’s family’s posts and put up some of their own to memorialize the reality TV matriarch.

“I never had the opportunity to know you personally Beth but I want to thank you for being such a strong woman with a lot of faith in ur beliefs,” one user shared in a lengthy tribute. “You showed me what it was like to be courageous and fight our illnesses. I will never forget your words you would rather have quality of life rather than quantity. And since hearing those words out of your mouth I have lived each day to the fullest as I possibly can. And there’s going to be more days where I can do a lot more or a lot less but either way I’m going to fill them with as much happiness and love as possible. God bless you Beth and your entire family [prayer hand emojis]… Rest in Heaven.”

Chapman’s memorial begins at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado.