'Bering Sea Gold' Captain Emily Reidel Has a Crew Crisis After Daryl Flakes on the Season in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Bering Sea Gold's Emily Reidel has a serious crew crisis on her hands as the Eroica captain faces a season like no other with only two options — bring home the gold or get hung out to dry. With gold prices on their way to an all-time high at the beginning of the summer due to a pandemic-induced stock market collapse, getting a claim is more important than ever when it comes to turning a profit, and Emily is looking good halfway through the season when it comes to achieving her goals — that is until she gets a phone call in PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Friday's episode.

"It's about halfway through the season and I have a great team," she tells the camera at the start. "Daryl, Bob, and Rick are awesome rockstar divers and they're making a lot of money for my boat." Keeping up her numbers like this, Emily will have the 75 oz. required for her own claim "in no time," but her optimism begins to wane when Daryl doesn't show up at the agreed launch time. Emily gets more concerned as the clock goes from just after 10 a.m. to almost 11 a.m., admitting, "I don't know what's taking Daryl so long. I don't know... we were supposed to leave like 10 minutes ago so I don't know where Daryl's at."

Giving the missing diver a call, she learns that one-third of her team is waiting at the airport to catch a flight out of Alaska entirely. Shocked, Emily asks what changed for him so suddenly and gets an answer she's not happy with. "Hold on, hold on. When I brought Rick on, I thought we were agreed as a crew that that was the right idea," she tells him. "We kind of need three divers. I don't know why that's a problem, like why are you just leaving all of a sudden?"

She continues, "This is insane. You've committed to this season, and with you at the airport right now, we're losing thousands and thousands of dollars on a perfect weather day." Daryl won't budge, however, and Emily makes it clear that they're cutting ties for good: "This is it for us. You're not setting foot on my boat again. So good luck not making gold in Arizona," she says, throwing her phone down in frustration.

Emily spoke with PopCulture ahead of the Discovery show's ongoing season, revealing that mechanical issues were also a boundary when it came to making the most of her season. "The important thing is my greed is definitely up there with wanting more, but everybody survived, the boat survived," she added. "We got gold and we were able to work during a pandemic, so I'm very grateful for those aspects." Bering Sea Gold airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery and streaming on discovery+.