Huge 'Below Deck' Return, New Season Order Revealed in Report

While some Bravo franchises are in trouble, Below Deck fans have nothing but smooth sailing ahead. According to a new report from The Cinemaholic, Below Deck Season 11 will not be the show's last. The longtime Bravo reality show will coast into Season 12 soon.

Aside from the renewal, the outlet slipped in another big detail. The Cinemaholic's Harsh Vardhan writes that "Captain Lee Rosbach is expected to continue featuring in the series." Captain Lee was infamous cut from the yachting series after 10 seasons. In Season 11, Kerry Titheradge served as captain of the crew in question.

"I did not quit. I did not retire. I was just not invited back," Captain Lee told the South Florida Sun Sentinel in April 2023, adding that his ongoing nerve issues might have been the cause of the snub. "I guess I can see their point of view. They really couldn't get a straight answer from anyone on how my health was."

Titheradge's place in this reported Season 12 is unclear; though it would not be unpreceded for more than one captain to appear in a Below Deck season. Captains Sean Meagher (Season 9) and Sandy Yawn (Season 10) both filled for multiple episodes when Lee had to temporarily step away from his duties for health issues.

Captain Lee had stated in the Sun Sentinel interview that he was still under a Bravo contract and was willing to return for Season 12 if asked back.

"We came to an agreement, and I'm going to be doing some things for them in the next year," he said at the time. "Then, Season 12? I imagine they are going to see what happens with Season 11, with somebody new trying to take over for me, see how they do. If it's too expensive for them, we'll see what happens. If the numbers take a tank, would I go back? Yeah."