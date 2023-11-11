'Below Deck Med' Star Reveals Hospitalization

Below Deck Mediterranean star Kyle Viljoen was hospitalized last month. Viljoen made his debut on the Bravo reality series during Season 7 and currently stars on the eighth season of the spinoff. On Oct. 1, the 2nd Steward took to his Instagram to share a very scary update with his followers. He noted after he started some new medication, He began to "feel generally unwell. Little did I know the battle I was going to face was the most painful and traumatic bodily experience of my life."

"Monday started with throat pain like none other," Viljoen continued. "Spread to my mouth, lips, hands, and feet. Having gone to the walk-in clinic & diagnosed with hand-foot-mouth disease they sent me on my way. Wednesday-Thursday I suffered from worsening blisters, inability to tolerate swallowing, tongue swelling, and change in vision. Friday there was still no sign of relief. Zachary rushed me to NYU ER." The Bravo star went on to say he was examined from head to toe from practically every service and was told he had SJS, which is Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.

Kyle Viljoen explained it as "a rare, serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes. Treated as a medical emergency requiring hospitalization. Usually a reaction to certain medications that starts with flu-like symptoms, followed by a painful rash that spreads with bursting and oozing blisters. Then the top layer of affected skin dies & shed. Treated with intensive IVIG transfusions and medical treatment." He then praised the medical staff and updated fans on his condition, sharing that he was doing well.

He also told his followers to advocate for their health "and treat your body seriously. If something doesn't feel right seek treatment. Two, family and a support system is EVERYTHING. Without them, I'm not sure where I'd be. And three, try to always get through rough times with lots of love and even more laughs (even when they hurt)."

Since the hospitalization was more than a month ago, Viljoen has since fully recovered. He was most recently seen at BravoCon 2023 in Vegas and shared some very happy content from the first day on his Instagram. It's great to see that he's doing much better, especially seeing how scary the hospitalization was. Hopefully, he's doing much better since his hospitalization. Viljoen has been out and about a lot since being admitted, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was still taking things slightly easy. New episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.