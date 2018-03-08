Meet Becca Kufrin: 9 Things to Know About the New ‘Bachelorette’

We all witnessed Becca Kufrin have her heart broken by Arie Luyendyk Jr. during Tuesday’s finale of The Bachelor.

The 27-year-old had her engagement broken by her 36-year-old race car driver fiancé, who decided after proposing to her that he was actually more in love with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

And while Arie and Lauren are now together as an engaged couple, Becca was left alone — well not quite.

Tuesday, ABC announced that she would be the star of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, even introducing five of her suitors to her on that night.

But what else do we know about Becca, other than her catchphrase: “Let’s do the damn thing!” and her tragic history in Bachelor Nation?

Becca Has Suffered Loss Before

Becca was open about how close she is to her family during her season of The Bachelor, revealing that her father Steve Kufrin passed away more than 10 years ago after being diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer.



Her mother, who appeared on show during hometown dates, is also in remission from breast cancer.



Becca’s personal connection to cancer is part of what inspired her to donate the $6,000 fans raised for her after her breakup to Stand Up to Cancer, a donation ABC matched Tuesday.

She’s a Maverick

Beauty and brains! Becca is a Maverick at heart, having graduated from Minnesota State University in 2012 with a 3.795 GPA and a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications, according to Us Weekly.



During her college years, Becca was a member of the Public Relations Student Society of America and the Golden Key International Honour Society.

She’s a boss at her job

After getting her degree, Becca accepted a position in September 2012 as an account executive with Skyya, a technology public relations firm, according to her LinkedIn. She was promoted to a senior account executive in January 2014.

“I am a public relations & communications professional that mixes in charisma and commitment to understand both my agency and clients’ business goals and continually strive to grow as an individual, team member and leader,” she wrote on LinkedIn. “I work hard to develop, plan, coordinate, execute and evaluate campaigns, events, product placement and branding to align with specific goals and strategies. I’m knowledgeable on media cycles and patterns, allowing for informed timing in PR and marketing activities and campaigns.”

She’s a big animal lover

Becca is a friend to all furry creatures. Not only was she stunned when Blake brought out a horse named Bradley during the After the Final Rose special Tuesday, she also often poses with her sister Emily’s corgi Max.

After her Bachelor breakup, Becca also adopted a cat!



She’s not afraid to get political

Becca is pretty outspoken about her political beliefs on social media, hashtagging #imwithher in support of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and supporting a Joe Biden 2020 presidential run.



She also participated in the Women’s March last year, as seen on Instagram.

She’s a Midwestern girl

The Minnesota native hails from Prior Lake, a small town not typically on the Bachelor map.



Arie made the requisite trip to the southwestern Twin Cities suburb, which gave fans a brief look at the surrounding area, when Becca made it to the final three hometown dates.

She Had Trouble With the Law As a Teen

Becca had a bit of teen rebellion almost a decade ago. In 2009, the reality TV personality was charged with misdemeanor underage consumption of alcohol. She pleaded guilty and paid at least $431 in fines, according to Radar.

She inspired a legislative threat

After watching Becca have her heart broken on national television, Minnesota State Rep. Drew Christensen tweeted what all of Bachelor Nation was thinking.



“If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota,” he tweeted.



The post quickly racked up almost 9,000 retweets, leading Christensen to follow-up with a possible invite for Becca.

“Drafting the bill now!” he said. “Should I invite Becca to be my guest at Minnesota’s State of the State Address next week?” and adding Becca’s Twitter tag.

She gives back

Becca has a heart of gold! Not only was Becca open about being active in her community, she also volunteered and interned for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Minnesota in 2012, according to LinkedIn.

