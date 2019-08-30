Bear Grylls Saved by Medics After Life-Threatening Allergic Reaction, Photo of the Incident Released

It’s been reported that Bear Grylls recently had to be saved by medics, after the famed TV outdoorsman had a life-threatening allergic reaction to a bee sting. Photos of the incident were released, and they reveal the wildlife expert suffered a terribly swollen face after the incident. Grylls was filming for his new series Treasure Island with Bear Grylls, when he was stung by the bee.

He is said to have initially continued filming, but it quickly became apparent that he needed medical intervention. The medics rushed in and gave him a shot with an EpiPen, effectively saving the 45-year-old’s life from anaphylactic shock, per the Irish Post. Mano Shanmug-anathan, a brain surgeon who witnessed the aftermath, commented on the situation, saying, “I think that Bear is an impressive guy. He understands his tasks at hand and knows what he has to achieve.”

He then added, “The irony of Bear the survivalist being stung, having the potential of an allergic reaction, and needing to be treated with an EpiPen, was a bizarre moment. That was crazy!” as shared by Yahoo.

This is actually not the first time that Grylls has been stung by a bee, as he opened up back in both 2008 and 2015 about suffering bee stings and discovering he was allergic. “It’s quite a brute of a bee sting this, it’s made all this part of me swell up,” he said, per The Standard. “It feels a bit like a price to pay for a bit of honey.

“The irony is, out of all of the massive, lethal, aggressive, man-eating crocs, snakes, alligators I’ve dealt with over the years, the one that gets me is a bee,” Grylls added. “It’s typical.”

Fans of the adventure seeking TV star have since taken to social media to comment on his unfortunate accident. with many offering sympathy and shock over what happened to him.

“It’s crazy that Bear Grylls is so badass in practically every facet of life, but yet can die from a bee sting at any given moment,” one fan tweeted out.

At this time, Grylls does not appear to have commented on his near-fatal situation.

