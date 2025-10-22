‘Baylen Out Loud’ Star Addresses Pregnancy Rumor

Baylen Dupree is addressing pregnancy rumors after an image circulated online showing her and fiancé Colin Dooley holding up ultrasound photos.

The Baylen Out Loud star, 23, took to TikTok earlier this week to shut down speculation that she was pregnant after the fake image went viral on Facebook with the caption, “‘Baylen Out Loud’ Star Baylen Dupree and Colin Dooley Officially Confirm They’re Expecting Their First Child Together!!! Fans Are Overjoyed!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dupree began by showing the image, telling her followers, “This is the photo that’s going around … It’s not real. It’s not real.”

She added, “I don’t have a Facebook. We could start there, but I mean, I’m not pregnant, Okay? Thank you.” The TLC personality concluded that the image was most likely created by AI, concluding, “You guys have a lovely day, but again, I’m not pregnant.”

Dupree’s supporters had her back in the comments, with one person writing, “AI is becoming such a nightmare. Sorry this happened to you.” Another person chimed in, “AI is scary,” as a third noted, “So glad you cleared that up. Sorry you guys got targeted.”

Dupree and Dooley might not be expecting, but they are preparing for their wedding on the ongoing season of Baylen Out Loud Season 2. Dupree, who has Tourette syndrome, has been chronicling the challenges that come with navigating her tics while planning a wedding, calling the experience “a whirlwind of learning about myself” while talking to Us Weekly earlier this month.

(TLC)

“With the wedding planning process, it’s difficult, specifically as somebody with Tourette’s who is going to be a bride,” the bride-to-be explained. “I had to worry about echoing in certain places. I had to worry about very, very miscellaneous things for me to feel comfortable. As you watch season two, you’ll see me explore the wedding options that fit my needs as somebody with Tourette’s, whether that’s indoor or outdoor [venues] or a small guest list.”

One of the decisions Dupree and Dooley made during the planning process was to not invite anyone to their wedding who hadn’t met the bride before. “I shouldn’t have to explain my condition to them on our wedding day,” the reality personality explained. “I want it to be the most comfortable [and] easy [day].”

Baylen Out Loud airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.