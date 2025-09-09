‘Baylen Out Loud’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

Baylen Out Loud is back!

Tuesday, TLC announced the return of its breakout hit, which follows a young woman living with Tourette Syndrome, with the second season set to premiere on the network on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

A lot has changed for Baylen Dupree since Season 1, which ended with a proposal from boyfriend Colin. In Season 2, Baylen and Colin are living together and “learning the ropes of adulting and discovering that love and cohabitating require a lot of compromise,” according to the network.

“From pre-marital counseling sessions to cozy apartment life, this season is all about Baylen leveling up,” TLC continued. “As she adjusts to a new city, she begins building new friendships and expanding her support system.”

Baylen’s journey with Tourette Syndrome also continues as she navigates “new challenges, medications, and opportunities to learn more about herself,” all with a wedding day on the horizon.

But as Baylen and Colin begin laying the groundwork for their big day, they start to find out that wedding planning isn’t as romantic as they imagined, as they’re faced with “personal compromise, budget realities, and location dilemmas” that test their vision and their teamwork.

Baylen navigates all of this with her “unfiltered honesty, infectious humor, and unwavering spirit,” as she offers a “refreshing look at what it means to live authentically while facing real challenges.”

Social media users can also get more of Baylen’s journey with Baylen’s Bites, an original TLC digital series that follows Baylen and Colin on a food adventure around their home in Washington, D.C. See the pair explore new cuisines, taste test treats, and learn a few new recipes as new episodes drop every week on Thursdays across all TLC social handles.

Baylen Out Loud returns for Season 2 on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.