‘Baylen Out Loud’: Baylen Brings ‘Wig Night’ to Her Family Reunion in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Baylen Dupree is bringing the fun to her family barbeque!

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of Baylen Out Loud, the TLC star reunites with siblings Burke and Sammi in a fun-filled gathering at their childhood home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It seems like Baylen’s parents, Julie and Allen Dupree, also have a surprise in store for the bride-to-be, who is currently planning her wedding to fiancé Colin Dooley.

“Since my siblings Sammi and Burke are in town, my dad wants to have a barbeque this weekend,” Baylen explains in a confessional, adding, “But also, my dad’s been bugging me to come by the house to see something. And I have no idea what it is.”

Play video

Baylen’s family barbeque immediately kicks off on a light-hearted note, as she and sister Sammi joke that grillmaster Burke knows his “way around a weiner” and little brother Bechnir cheekily reveals that the weiners of the day’s meal are “very big.”

Sammi then asks Baylen how her recent girls’ night with friends went. “It went great,” Baylen gushes. “Me and my friends have these regular girls’ nights where they’ll all come over — but they’re all themed nights. So we did Wig Night.”

It’s then that Baylen reveals she brought her blonde curly wig to the family barbeque, joking of its resemblance to Bechnir’s hair, “You don’t have to wear it, Bechnir. Because I’m actually you.”

tlc

As Baylen dons the wig, Burke agrees, “That’s you, Bechnir,” as the rest of the family calls for a side-by-side viewing to “see the accuracy.”

“It looks like you guys both just fried ramen noodles and just plopped them on there,” Sammi jokes, as mom Julie chimes in, “The wig looks better than Bechnir’s [hair] right now.”

It’s then that Bechnir puts on the wig to double the fun, as Baylen cheers, “F—k yeah!”

See more of the family antics — as well as Julie and Allen’s big surprise — when Baylen Out Loud airs Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.