'Basketball Wives' Star's Fiancé Headed to Jail Ahead of Wedding: Details on Jennifer Williams' Partner Christian Gold

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams got a wrench thrown her way just a week before her scheduled Parisian nuptials. The reality star has been planning a lavish wedding in the City of Love, scheduled for September 14, 2024. But a judge recently sentenced her fiance, Christian Gold, to 15 days in the slammer due to a probation violation. Fans have long warned the tall beauty that her current relationship with Gold may not be right for her due to her being 18-years her junior, coupled with his ongoing legal issues, but she says she's found the one.

TMZ reports Williams was by her man's side at a recent court hearing when the sentence was read. Gold was taken into custody on September 6 after the hearing in Georgia. Luckily in their case, the judge was sympathetic. Gold was ordered to serve two days consecutively, be temporarily released so he can travel and walk down the aisle, and serve the remaining upon his return. Hopefully, there are no immediate honeymoon plans.

Gold reportedly has a year left on probation after serving 30 months of a 10-year sentence for a false imprisonment charge. He was released in 2018. Authorities say he traveled out of the U.S. without permission from his probation officer, and it was all caught on social media.

In his court hearing, it was revealed that Gold went to Italy and Switzerland in July with Williams. He also failed to pay $12,500 in restitution to his victim, which he is said to have settled during his court appearance.

Gold has appeared in the current season of the VH1 show. He and Williams also have a YouTube series where they discuss their relationship. They recently appeared on Carlos King's podcast, Reality With the King, where they shot down critics about their union. He also addressed his prison time and tried explaining what happened with his ex-girlfriend, who he was sentenced to 10 years in the false imprisonment case.

Williams hasn't spoken about Gold's recent sentence yet. No word on whether she plans on moving forward with the wedding.