'Basketball Wives' Star Reportedly Returning to Cast: Update on Royce Reed

Longtime Basketball Wives fans may see a familiar face in the upcoming season. theJasmineBrand exclusively reports that fans can allegedly expect former NBA dancer, Royce Reed, 43, to return. Reed was part of the original Miami franchise that premiered in 2010 on VH1. She was a main cast member before her exit at the conclusion of season 4, which chronicled her strained relationships with everyone in the cast except Tami Roman. She hasn't made any reality television appearances since, focusing on her dance and cheerleading coaching. Her storyline and whether she's a full-time cast member isn't yet known.

The new season is set to premiere July 1. Also returning are Evelyn Lozada and Jennifer Williams, OGs of the original franchise. Brandi Maxielle is reportedly returning after two stints on the show, as well as Brooke Bailey and Jackie Christie.

The last time Reed publicly spoke about Basketball Wives was during a conversation with Carlos King on his Reality With the King podcast. When asked if she'd return to Basketball Wives, Reed replied, "Would you have something to do with it?" She explained that King's reality shows include authentic drama. She says Basketball Wives was a puppeteer of their production company. "With Basketball Wives, it's just always like 'let's film some bull s***,'" she said at the time. "So, unless I'm producing Basketball Wives, that's the only way you'll come back," King asked. Reed agreed, noting, "Yea, yea…"

Reed shares a son teenage son, Braylon, with former player Dwight Howard. Howard's sexuality has been a huge conversation piece in recent years. Reed was thrown into the spotlight last year after court documents leaked regarding a sexual misconduct scandal involving their son. She's also had issues with child support and custody with Howard. Howard and Reed reportedly dated, despite a no fraternization clause within the NBA between players and dancers. She claims he wanted her to terminate the pregnancy.