‘Basketball Wives’ Canceled After 12 Seasons

It seems to be the end of an era for Basketball Wives.

The VH1 reality series has been canceled after 12 seasons.

“Hey, everybody. I just wanted to jump on here real quick before the news got out, and people try to be messy and make this something that it’s not,” star, creator, and Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie Henderson said on Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 29. “This is just called growth, and, you know, moving forward. I’m announcing today that Basketball Wives will not be returning. Since its launch in 2010, this franchise has been the defining part of my professional journey. What began as a vision to tell my story and stories of women like me grew into a cultural movement that created opportunity, sparked conversation, and honestly, amplified voices that deserved to be heard.”

“I’m so grateful to VH1, Truly Original, Shed Media, and BET for their partnership and belief in a show that left a long-lasting mark on entertainment,” Henderson continued. “Most importantly, I’m thankful to the women who trusted me with their stories and the creatives in front of and behind the camera who helped bring this vision to life season after season. Growth requires evolution, knowing when to honor a chapter while preparing for what’s next. While this journey is concluding, I’m actively developing new projects that align with my personal and professional purpose, continuing to create meaningful opportunities for women across media and business.”

“Basketball Wives will always be a cherished part of my legacy, a foundation of my career as a producer,” she said. “Thank you for your support from day one, and I look forward to this next season of leadership, creativity, and expansion, and sharing it with you.”

Shaunie Henderson created Basketball Wives, which premiered on April 11, 2010. The series has spawned several spinoffs, including Football Wives, Baseball Wives, Shaunie’s Homecourt, Baller Wives, and Basketball Wives Orlando. Henderson starred in the first nine seasons, but made guest appearances in the remaining seasons. Basketball Wives officially ended on July 28, 2025, after 184 episodes and 12 seasons.

What Henderson has up her sleeves next is unknown, but it sounds like she will continue to bring some incredible stories into the fold. Basketball Wives may be over, but all seasons are streaming on Paramount+.