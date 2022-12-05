'Basketball Wives' Is Now on Netflix, But Lots of Episodes are Missing

For Basketball Wives fans wanting to catch up on the series from the beginning, the good news is that they can. The bad news is that episodes are limited. On Dec. 1, 2022, Netflix added the first two seasons of the VH1 franchise. The series premiered in 2010 and was set in Miami, following the wives, ex-wives, and female associates of the NBA. The inaugural season featured cast members Royce Reed, Suzie Ketcham, Gloria Govan, Jennifer Williams, Evelyn Lozada, and Shaunie O'Neal. Season 2 premiered later in the same year with the same lineup, with The Real World alum Tami Roman added. Since then, the show has undergone multiple cast changes, revamps, and even locations. In 2011, an L.A. spinoff premiered. Both franchises have merged.

As of Aug. 2022, the show has aired more than 190 episodes across 10 seasons. Season 10B is set to return in Jan. 2023. Aside from the main franchise, spinoffs like Football Wives, Baller Wives, and Shaunie's Home Court have aired. O'Neal is the ex-wife of Shaquille O'Neal, and former Extra correspondent. Their divorce was finalized the same year the show premiered. She's also the creator and executive producer of the series. She's since stepped back from being a full-time cast member and focuses her attention behind the scenes as she recently married Pastor Keion Henderson. A wedding special is currently airing on VH1.

The show has come under heightened scrutiny for its perpetuation of violence amongst women. There have also been accusations of promoting a groupie lifestyle and even colorism claims.

Season 10 features a mixture of OGs from respective seasons. The cast currently includes Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams, Brandi Maxiell, Angel Brinks, DJ Duffey, Brooke Bailey, and Brittish Williams. Christie is the only wife on the show.

Of the growth of the show, Shaunie says she's proud of how far its come. She told Black Enterprise: "There's some ups and downs and turns and all that kind of stuff. But for the most part, I think the feeling of it feels better. Which is the goal."