‘Basketball Wives’ Fraud Case Reportedly Getting Lots of Screentime in Season 10

Season 10 of Basketball Wives recently finished filming and a report from Media Take Out reveals the upcoming season is one for the books. A source tells the blog site that much of the season focuses on the return of former LA castmember Brittish Williams, who was recently hit with federal fraud charges in St. Louis, Missouri. According to the MTO report, one of Williams’ co-stars is allegedly one who tipped off investigators. The source claims: “This season is sort of like a whodunnit. The viewers can try and figure out, who snitched on Brittish.”

Williams, who also goes by the name “Cierrah,” was indicted on federal fraud and identity theft charges on Sept. 22. The charges are serious, with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Missouri charging her with five felony charges of misuse of a Social Security number; four charges of bank fraud; three charges of making false statements to the IRS; three charges of wire fraud; and three charges of aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors allege that Williams used fake Social Security numbers beginning in 2017 to obtain loans, lines of credit, and other funds from different financial institutions. Over the next two years, prosecutors claim the reality star deposited four checks between the amounts of $4,500 and $5,800 into her own personal accounts. She withdrew the money before the checks bounced or before banks could report them as fraudulent.

Williams was officially arrested on Thursday, Oct. 7, and pleaded not guilty the same day. Her lawyer, Jason Korner, told media outlets outside of the courtroom that the whole ordeal is a huge mixup. He believes Williams specifically “has been targeted because of her celebrity, and I expect that to be clear once the evidence is produced.”

Williams appeared on Basketball Wives LA’s third season. At the time, she was engaged to international basketball star Lorenzo Gordon. The two welcomed a daughter, Dash Dior, in 2018. They went on to appear on the We TV reality series Marriage Boot Camp. Gordon and Williams have since split and have fought on social media over custody and child support issues.