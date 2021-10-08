‘Basketball Wives’ Star Arrested and Charged With Fraud

This season of Basketball Wives will be interesting. There’s a major cast shakeup, with longstanding cast members Evelyn Lozada, Kristen Scott, and OG opting not to return. OG’s Shaunie O’Neal, Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie, and Malaysia Pargo are returning, along with a few familiar faces from previous seasons – including Brittish Williams, Brandi Maxielle, DJ Duffie, and Angel Brinks. Williams’ current legal situation will be sure to make for an interesting storyline.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Williams is in a heap of trouble. Williams has been indicted by a federal grand jury in St. Louis on charges of fraud, with prosecutors hitting her with fix felony charges of misuse of a Social Security number, four charges of bank fraud, three charges of making false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud, and three charges of aggravated identity theft. Williams was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 7, and plead not guilty the same day.

Prosecutors are alleging that Williams used false Social Security numbers starting in 2017 to obtain loans, lines of credit, and other funds from various financial institutions. Within the next two years, prosecutors claim Williams deposited four checks between the amounts of $4,500 and $5,800 into her own accounts. She withdrew the money before the checks bounced or banks could report them as fraudulent.

But Williams’ lawyer, Jason Korner, says this is a huge mixup and that Williams specifically “has been targeted because of her celebrity, and I expect that to be clear once the evidence is produced.”

Williams appeared on Basketball Wives LA during season 3. At the time, she was engaged to international basketball star Lorenzo Gordon. The two welcomed a daughter, Dash Dior, in 2018. The two have since split and have fought on social media. Williams has also had several businesses, including an online boutique Love of Labels.