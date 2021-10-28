‘Basketball Wives’ Alum Pregnant, Reveals Stunning Maternity Photos

Basketball Wives star Angel Brinks put speculation to rest that she’s expecting. The celebrity clothing designer announced that she is pregnant with her third child. Brinks and her boyfriend Roccstar appeared both announced that they are expecting their first child together in separate Instagram posts. “It’s my birthday. So thankful for Family, Love, Success… & speaking of birth, it’s almost time! More surprises on the way,” Brinks shared on her Instagram in a since-deleted post.

Roccstar gushed in a sweet message in celebration of his beau’s birthday. ‘Happy birthday,” he wrote. “Happy birthday to my heart @angelbrinks !!! Where else can I put a happy birthday to you but TIME SQUARE , you deserve it all! Today is your birthday !!! a day I thank god for all the time for, because you are definitely the best thing that’s happened to me since mine, you trump all the accolades, you never stop going platinum! Love you to death we got so much life to live so many more wins to get together! We going up today.” Adding, “Since it’s @angelbrinks birthday and celebration time!!! [Might} as well celebrate some more !! Baby Otw!!”

RoccStar formerly appeared on another VH1 reality series, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Multiple media outlets have been reporting for months that Brink is returning to Basketball Wives for the upcoming season. She appeared on two seasons of the L.A. franchise before exiting. RoccStar is also set to appear alongside Brinks on the show. However, there’s supposed to be a scandal involved as their storyline will reportedly include his cheating scandal.

Brinks has two children: a son Azari with her husband who committed suicide, and a daughter Amani with her ex and NBA player Tyreke Evans. Brinks also formerly dated actor, Jackie Long. Long currently appears on the BET sports drama, Games People Play. Brinks is a popular designer. Some of her clients include Lil Kim and Ashanti.