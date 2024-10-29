Diddy Accused of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Boy in New Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in a new lawsuit filed on Monday. According to a report by ABC News, the alleged attack took place in a New York City hotel room, where Combs met with the child and his parent to discuss opportunities in the music industry. Combs denied this story through his attorneys shortly after it was filed.

The new lawsuit was filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing many alleged victims of Combs in the state of New York. The plaintiff and his family were not publicly identified in this case, but they were reportedly from Los Angeles. They flew to New York to meet with Combs in 2005, and the 10-year-old victim performed several rap songs for him in a hotel room. Combs told the family he could “make him a star,” but then attacked the plaintiff when they were alone together.

“Combs asked Plaintiff how badly he wanted to be a star, and what Plaintiff would do to get to be one. Plaintiff responded, as might any ten-year-old child, that he would ‘do anything,’” the lawsuit reads. It claims that one of Combs’ associates gave the boy a soda which made him feel “a little funny. After Plaintiff consumed his soda and began feeling its effects, Combs told Plaintiff to move closer to him, which Plaintiff did. Combs then abruptly pushed Plaintiff down and said words to the effect of ‘you have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes.’”

Combs’ attorneys wrote this off as a cash grab and a publicity stunt. They told ABC News: “The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth, as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number. As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false.”

This is one of two new lawsuits filed by Buzbee and his team on Monday. The other concerns another unnamed, underage plaintiff claiming that Combs assaulted him during his audition for the reality show Making the Band. During the three-day audition process, the then-17-year-old claims that Combs repeatedly groped and fondled him, claiming it was a test of how he would “handle situations involving sexual pressure,” and of his “ability to embody a ‘sex idol’ persona, which was purportedly required for the band’s image.” Throughout the process, Combs allegedly “emphasized his power to control Plaintiff’s future in the music industry.”

This lawsuit claims that Combs eventually forced the plaintiff to perform oral sex on him, then later on his bodyguard as well. However, the plaintiff hesitated, and he was ultimately eliminated from the competition “with Combs claiming that Plaintiff was untrustworthy due to reservations to perform oral copulation on the bodyguard.”

Combs remains behind bars without bail in New York following a federal indictment on charges of human trafficking and racketeering. The rapper has denied all wrongdoing in criminal court and civil cases. It is unclear which case will advance first, and when Combs may have his next day in court.