Two ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Rumored to Be ‘Hooking Up’

Is there a new romance brewing in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom? A new insider report from Us Weekly claims that Dancing With the Stars pros Alan Bersten and Emma Slater are “hooking up” and that it’s “not new” but “ongoing.”

The source continued that Bersten, 30, and Slater, 35, are not officially a public couple, adding to fan speculation that the two might be having a secret romance after a photo shared on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this month appears to show the two holding hands covertly.

Emma Slater and Alan Bersten (ABC)

Slater, who previously was married to fellow pro Sasha Farber, 40, competed on the current 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars against her ex and Bersten. Paired with Reginald VelJohnson, Slater was eliminated during the third episode. Farber and his partner, Jenn Tran, were sent packing during Tuesday’s Halloween-themed episode, while Bersten and his partner Ilona Maher are still in the running for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that Farber and Tran, 26, have taken their chemistry on the dance floor to the next level, but the former Bachelorette and her pro partner have kept quiet about their relationship. That didn’t keep the DWTS crowd from chanting for the two to kiss after their Disney Night performance to “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid during last week’s episode, but Farber kept his kiss to a chaste smooch on the forehead at the end of their routine.

Farber and Slater married in 2018 before splitting in 2022. The two pro dancers finalized their divorce in May, and Slater told E! News in October 2023 that there’s no awkwardness when it comes to working alongside her ex. “It’s not a nightmare at all,” she said at the time. “We support each other so much that I want the very best for Sasha. …I’ll help him with his dance, and he’ll help me with my dance.”

In August of the same year, Slater told Nick Viall on The Viall Files that she still had love for her ex, but that they decided to go their separate ways due to their differing views on having children. “It’s interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that,” Slater said on the podcast. “I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. on ABC and Disney+.



