Bam Margera, Star of ‘Jackass’, Reveals Results After Being ‘Tested for Alcohol and Drugs’ in New Photo

Bam Margera is claiming to be totally clean and sober after agreeing to attend a rehab program after the Jackass star’s recent erratic social media posts earned the attention of Dr. Phil. After revealing he would be getting his “brain evaluated” at a Dallas facility, Margera shared a photo of himself in the makeup chair from earlier in the week.

“By the way i was evaluated and tested for alchol (sic) and drugs, the results were negative (sic),” he wrote. “Not drunk or drinking, and not on drugs either!!”

Following his meeting with Dr. Phil, the pro skater’s mom April talked to Entertainment Tonight about her son’s ongoing situation.

“The only thing that we really want is for Bam to be happy and to find peace in his life and in turn we’d like to find peace in ours,” she told the outlet. “We just have to take one step at a time and hope that everything is going to work out OK.”

“For him, he’s just gone off the rails, and I don’t think he can handle what’s going on. So if he reached out to Dr. Phil cause he’s seen Dr. Phil’s show, I mean so be it,” she continued. “Do we want to really air all this stuff? No, not really, but you know, if that’s what he wants to do and that’ll help him get some help, then I think we’ve come up with a good plan. Between the Jackass guys and Dr. Phil, it’s a whole community of people.”

Margera has had an overwhelming level of support during this difficult time, including from Jackass co-stars Steve-O and Brandon Novak, both of whom dealt with substance abuse issues before getting sober.

“I’m sorry if it’s frustrating for you that we care enough to keep trying to get through to you, Bam,” Steve-O commented on a post in which his friend compiled a list of “frustrating” people who check on him. “It couldn’t be more clear that all of this isn’t OK, and I hope you’ll join me and Novak in recovery before your son loses his dad. And, by the way, none of this looks cool (which is a good thing, because it’s humiliating myself that motivated me to commit myself to a program of recovery). It’s time to give up the fight, and join the winning team. I love you, brother…”

Novak added, “I as well as every other name on ur list are actual ‘real friends’ of yours who truly care about ur well being and quality of life. We WILL NOT condone ur fatal behaviors or justify ur actions in hopes of u not getting angry with us……. I refuse to high five u to ur grave!!!!! I love u and will do whatever it takes to help u so please f—ing let me/us.”

