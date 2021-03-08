Bam Margera Hospitalized Amid Concerning Behavior

✖

Bam Margera is recovering from a painful staph infection after bacteria from a hot tub got into his fresh tattoo, TMZ reported Monday. The Jackass star was hospitalized over the weekend after experiencing pain in the same leg that is home to his latest tattoo, a phrase in Farsi. He shared a photo from the hospital of the red and swollen limb, writing in the caption, "The only person I can blame for my [staph] infection."

When it comes to the infection, Margera appears to be taking full responsibility for going against tattoo aftercare instructions, writing, "I deserve it and it f—ing hurts very bad." The skater's followers were quick to offer their thoughts, with one commenting, "Ahhhhwew *hugging my tattoos a little tighter tonight*," and another adding, "Take it easy bro."

Margera's hospitalization comes a month after the former MTV star went on a social media rant against his Jackass 4 co-stars, hinting at suicidal thoughts after allegedly being fired from the much-anticipated sequel film, which began shooting in December 2020. The day after his concerning video, Margera took to his social media to share the "good news" that he had realized he is "manic bipolar" and decided to seek help.

"Yesterday, I had to go so bats–– bonkers crazy for not knowing and answer the last year and a half whether we’re doing Jackass 4. I had to deal with the madness to finally know the answer," he said. "Now I know exactly what I want and it’s f––ing awesome and It’s going to be in a way where everyone wins in the end." He closed his message with the news that he was seeing a bipolar specialist that day to get his treatment underway "and other than that we just have to find a time and place to film all this rad s–– and you’re all involved."

Margera had previously sought help for mental health and substance abuse issues in 2019 after displaying erratic behavior in public. Following a disturbing sit-down with Dr. Phil, the reality personality agreed to check into a facility to seek treatment for his underlying issues, where Jackass co-stars Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O visited to give him support.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.