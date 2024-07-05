Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby is recovering after she was hospitalized earlier this week. The MTV star, 34 revealed in a series of social media posts on July 3 that she had been to not one, but two different hospitals as she battled a serious bacterial infection.

"2 hospitals, 4 attempts at taking bloods, 2 attempts at fitting a canula and 7 hours later," Crosby captioned a photo of herself and her mother, Letitia, from her hospital room. "I'm home with finally the right medication and the first lot given intravenously. A very very long night last night! My poor mam is also so poorly with a viral infection and can't even open one eye anymore......and she stayed with me the whole time. We are both resting up today."

The reality TV star, who welcomed daughter Alba into the world in 2022, later shared a clip of herself and her mom watching The Kardashians from bed as they recovered at home. She told her followers of her mother, "she's a very poorly mama," as she went on to reveal that Letitia, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, was suffering from a viral infection. Crosby also gave some more insight into her own health struggles, revealing that she was battling a nasty bacterial infection, adding, "Both in the wars thank god albas in nursery today because Jake's working in London."

Crosby's health scare sparked a wave of support, including from her fiancé Jake Ankers. Taking to the comments section of her most recent Instagram post, a November 2023 post announcing her and Ankers' engagement, Ankers wrote, per the Mirror, "Lets focus on getting you better." Fans also chimed in with well-wishes, one person writing, ""Hope you are ok @charlottegshore send my love to you xxx."

Her recent hospitalization marks the latest health struggle for Crosby, who in December 2023 was hospitalized with suspected pneumonia. Crosby said she had been struggling for the past several weeks with "on and off coughing/ chest infections," and it eventually "just got so bad it was unbearable. Not even having one minute in between coughing fits!" Crosby shared that "after two courses of antibiotics failed to shift anything I finally realised I had to slow the f- down and get to hospital...So that's where I spent most of yesterday in and out of drs and hospital! with suspected pneumonia." Crosby was sent home with "a new course of antibiotics" and thankfully made a full recovery.

Crosby is a reality TV fan-favorite. In addition to appearing on the MTV reality series Geordie Shore from 2011 through 2016, she won Season 12 of the UK's Celebrity Big Brother in 2013. She has also appeared on Ex on the Beach, Celebs Go Dating, I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, and The Masked Singer Australia, among many others, according to her IMDb page. She began hosting Just Tattoo of Us in 2017 and her own reality series, The Charlotte Show, in 2018.