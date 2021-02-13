Bam Margera Delivers Promising Update for 'Jackass' Fans One Day After Troubling Meltdown

✖

Bam Margera reveals he's seeking support from a mental health institution following a "manic" episode on Thursday. The Jackass star went to Instagram, where he updated his fans. "Morning everyone, I have some good news. I realize I’m manic bipolar," Margera shared. He continued, "Yesterday, I had to go so bat–– bonkers crazy for not knowing and answer the last year and a half whether we’re doing Jackass 4. I had to deal with the madness to finally know the answer. Now I know exactly what I want and it’s f––ing awesome and It’s going to be in a way where everyone wins in the end."

He closed his brief message saying, "Seeing a bipolar specialist today, to get that underway and other than that we just have to find a time and place to film all this rad s––. and you’re all involved." Friends and fans of the notorious prankster jumped to share words of support in the comments. "We are all behind you brother," U.K. artist Arron Crascall said. Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds also sent along some words of encouragement. "Get better buddy love and miss you," he wrote.

Though he doesn't explicitly say it, it seems Margera is on board for the latest Jackass installment. During his manic moment, which was induced by the assumption that he would be left out of the film, Margera told his followers to boycott the upcoming movie. He also admitted to having suicidal thoughts due to being cut out of planning and production on the project.

This recent incident marks the latest instance where Margera has opened up about his bipolar disorder. He's also been vocal about his addiction issues. He's had similar manic moments on social media before. Prior to this, his last episode landed him on an episode of Dr. Phil followed by a stint in a rehab facility. In his Dr. Phil episode, Margera shared that his son Phoenix has been his reason for living. "I had such a mental breakdown that I really thought like I … could just go to the lake and be free. I was like the pain was gone and I had to beg for pain back. I was like, ‘Please just give me back my pain so I could stay because I want to be with him.'" He added, "If I hadn't seen Phoenix, who knows where I'd be."